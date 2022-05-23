The standard of living of 38-year-old Faina who had run mad on her wedding day is set to see an improvement after she received help from people

After the heartbreaking incident 18 years, the lady who was once the family breadwinner had been living in a pitiable state and unable to walk

After her story went viral, people from all over the world made financial freewill donations to help get the family food items

A 38-year-old lady identified as Faina who has been crawling as a result of being unable to walk has been gifted a wheelchair to aid her movement.

Legit.ng reported that Faina ran mad on her wedding day 18 years ago and has not regained her mental health nor can she walk with her legs ever since.

Kindhearted folks got her a wheelchair. Photo Credit: YouTube/Afrimax

Faina who before her mental challenge was the breadwinner now lives at the mercy of her family.

Things got worse for her aged parents and family members as their sole provider couldn't even interact well.

Faina's family was visited by Afrimax who shared her story and this melted hearts of people.

Kindhearted folks contributed willingly and proceeds from the money Afrimax was used in purchasing a wheelchair for Faina as well as foodstuffs for the family.

The poor family was full of gratitude as they appreciated their anonymous donors.

Netizens react

Yolanda Garza said:

"There are angels on earth,people with good hearts and good intentions are always blessed , Love from Texas USA."

Amina Joseph said:

"God bless you people in Afrinmax am short of words to express my feelings towards this program the zeel and passion you people exhibit is on another level not those who will hear thier story and won't come back. God bless you all in Jesus name."

Thoko Masango said:

"I'm in tears,may God bless everyone for their contributions . Thank you it feels like you have done it for me... I'm super grateful."

Angela Jackman said:

"It's a pleasure to see she has a chance to get around without growling lord continue to bless people who reach out to people in her condition bless you all afrimax."

