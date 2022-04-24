A Nigerian dad caused a commotion at his son's wedding occasion over the choice of songs played by the disc jockey

The man said to be a deacon in Assemblies of God church took the mic and ordered the DJ to stop playing secular songs

The displeased man also seized the opportunity to knock guests for dancing 'in an ungodly manner' and stated that he was in charge

There was a mild drama at a young man's wedding occasion as his father barred the DJ from playing secular songs.

Taking the microphone, the displeased man who is a deacon of Assemblies of God church urged the DJ to pack and go if he doesn't have Christian songs.

The deacon gave the directive loudly after collecting a mic. Photo Credit: TikTok/@officialfreedom_mc

Source: UGC

The deacon added that he is in charge of the programme and as such all must be done orderly.

The deacon frowned at the way guests danced

He also took a swipe at the way people danced at the occasion.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He said:

"I am in charge of this programme. Everything must be done orderly and Christianly. If you don't have Christian music, pack up and go.

"And all these dances that you are dancing, for me it is not accepted."

Speaking with Legit.ng's Victor Duru, the MC at the occasion who shared the video on TikTok via his handle @officialfreedom_mc said that the incident happened on Saturday, April 23 in Umuahia, the capital of Abia state.

When quizzed on the reaction of the groom to his father's action, the MC stated that the young man did nothing.

"He was just mute like a remote-controlled human being," he said.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians share their thoughts on the incident

Gracious Nazqueen said:

"God forbid bad..... nobody can try this nuisance for me....Even my Parents can't!!!!.....If my me nd my hubby didn't direct the songs then no one else can ever try it.....If my pastor or whoever talk too much....I will walk them out and never return to church again!!!!!"

Victoria Chidozie said:

"Ehh the girl oo. Dem don spoil mood for am. This is just the beginning. Na wrapper she go dey wear dey sleep Maka ala eze."

Chimezie Gift said:

"MC you sef change voice tone.

"Like say you wan start worship song.

"Them for send d.j out bring their choir to finish the event with their mouth."

Ukafor Salvagain Onyedikachi said:

"Was he not expecting it , or doesn't he know where he come from ?

"Give to caesar what belongs to caesar, special arrangements should have been made for cellular music, and not dinning with God and devil same time."

Pastor wipes off bride and bridesmaid's make up at a wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pastor had caused a stir at a wedding as he wiped off the bride and bridesmaid's makeup on the altar.

The wedding clips shared by @lindaikejiblogofficial on Instagram started with the pastor aggressively cleaning off the makeup on the faces of both ladies with a clothing material while the groom watched from the side.

The pastor also had the bridesmaid remove the bride's nail polish right at the altar.

The groom in a white suit didn't move an inch all the while the pastor carried out the embarrassing actions.

Source: Legit.ng