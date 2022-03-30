A funny groom got many people laughing at his wedding when he sat down and danced so nicely in a short clip seen online

The groom danced from the comfort of his chair but all the same, managed to nail the dancing session at the wedding reception

Many people could not hide their admiration for the couple, especially the man with the way he chose to do his own wedding dance

It was dancing time at a wedding ceremony and the groom danced beautifully well from his chair, allowing his wife to have fun on the dance floor.

The groom however is a good dancer as could be seen from the nice and funny steps he pulled off while sitting down on his kingly chair.

The groom's funny dance steps while sitting has gone viral. Photo credit: @damilolathealaga

Yoruba native dance to Talking Drum

The wife danced to the Yoruba Talking Drum with so much energy and queenly grace. But while she was showing off her nice moves, her husband did his own dance from his chair.

Many turned to watch him as he bent gently from the sit to show off his funny moves. The video has left many people happy on Instagram where it was shared by @damilolathealaga.

Social media users react

The video has generated some comments on Instagram. See some of them below:

@mercypeters_global commented:

"The husband self no gree."

@debbieniobanke said:

"It the husband dance for me...so funny the iyawo is beautiful."

@uniquealagaiyawo reacted:

"The groom sef no won gree."

@dhuduyemy commented:

"Bring the vibes on."

@reomblingsevent said:

"Drama king."

