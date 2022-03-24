A beautifully dressed bride has been seen in a viral video dancing with a whole lot of energy at the traditional wedding

The bride, dressed amazingly in mustard and black gown did very well on the dancing floor, stunning many guests with her power and energy

Many people who have seen the bride's dancing video on Instagram are actually asking for more of such powerful and energetic steps

Nothing beats a bride that can dance well. A Nigerian bride recently used dance to light up her wedding, putting smiles on everyone's face.

She literally took over the whole show and did not permit any form of competition not to talk of defeat.

The beautiful bride took dance to the highest level, entertaining wedding guests with amazing moves. Photo credit: @damilolathealaga

Woman of the moment, the dancing bride

There was no doubt at all that the bride is a good dancer as she used her traditional leg works to draw the crowd to herself.

She danced to traditional drummers who are so skilled that their sound is irresistible to any good dancer. The bride equally understand the assignment at hand and she carried it out with much ease.

The beautiful dance was shared on Instagram by @damilolathealaga. It was later reposted by @traditionalweddings.

Watch the video below:

The video has attracted many comments from dance lovers after it was shared on Instagram. See some of the comments below:

@mshartistry said:

"I was jus laughing lol."

@omowunmi_07 commented:

"Queen of the dance floor."

@damilolthealaga said:

"Our bridey, the vibe mistress."

@okorogracechinyere said:

"Ose baby."

@queen_lizzy15 reacted:

"I beg she get vibe."

@kim_gbemi_shugar commented:

"Vibes on vibes Too sweet to watch."

