At a wedding occasion in Imo state, a rich man was caught on camera walking away with the same cash he had wiped the couple's faces with

A social media user who shared the video while raising an alarm stated that the rich man carried out the act after spraying the couple wads of dollars

Nigerians have reacted to the viral video as some persons wondered the implication of the man's action on the couple

Mixed reactions have greeted a bizarre action by a male guest at a wedding occasion that took place in Imo state.

The footage reposted by @lindaikejiblog on Instagram showed the moment a guest wiped the faces of the couple with money and left the scene with the same cash.

He wiped the couple's faces with cash Photo Credit: Screengrabs from Facebook video shared by Munachi Harry, Maxwell Monty

Source: Getty Images

According to a Facebook user Munachi Harry who shared the story, the man carried out the act after spraying the couple wads of dollars.

Raising an alarm over the incident, Munachi why he used the dollar note to wipe the couple's faces and also why the wealthy guest chose to walk away with the cash instead of dropping it on the ground like other ones.

The netizen prayed for the couple's safety urging people to be careful.

In the clip, people kept hailing the man as he left the scene.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail the video

@bagboyfineface said:

"And the couple are not even looking healthy, the question is: why has he not sponsored for their welfare since they are no strangers to him? Another destiny down."

@pendown9ja said:

"The man no try by rubbing that money on their faces. but is not affiliated to juju. besides that Juju no dey work."

@omareine said:

"God have mercy,why will they allow someone to rub money on their faces,we all need to be vigilant."

@gracemaryenenche said:

"They need to collect that money he wiped there face with because na destiny he wan go sell, retrieve wetin he spray."

@macdenemmanuel said:

''And in the head of the couple's now, God have sent the man to wipe their tears and he's really wiping their tears.''

