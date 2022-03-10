A short video of a man transporting a calf has got many people talking as they wondered how he was able to pull it off

Passengers who passed by him on the road thought the animal was dead until they saw that it is still alive

Nigerians social media users reacted to the video online and said there is nothing one would not see in the country

A short video shared by @instablog9ja has shown the moment a man carried a whole cow and transported it on a bike.

The event which was reported to have taken place in Osogbo, the capital of Osun state, had passengers in a separate vehicle that passed by him wondering.

Many people were wowed at how he did it all. Photo source: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

How he carried the cow

One of them was surprised that the cow remained still on the okada despite its size. To carry the livestock, he placed it horizontally across the machine's fuel tank and his legs.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 400 comments with more than 7,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

wilson_uz said:

"E remain small make una turn this UAR to animal kingdom o."

fashiondoctor19 said:

"Just put this country on Netflix abeg."

sochidaniels said:

"No this one na outside life oo."

adioofabk_ said:

"The cow gentle o… go try am with Lagos cow … at least you go dey hospital by now."

tinotippsy said:

"I kept on saying it nd I will continue to say it dat nothing wey u no go see for my country."

oluwakemi._o said:

"Crazy things r happening o."

mirian_ejechi said:

"This not safe at all, although it looks funny."

Cow spotted running on third mainland bridge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the video of a lone cow running in the middle of the road amid cars on Third Mainland Bridge has got people talking. A man capturing the video could be heard expressing wonder at the sight.

Many people who engaged the video on Instagram shared by @Instablog9ja wanted to know how the animal got to the road.

In the short clip, motorists kept to the lane, giving the animal a free middle way to run without any obstacle.

Source: Legit.ng