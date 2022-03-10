A video reshared by Tunde Ednut on Instagram has shown the moment a man suddenly became sad when he saw his bill

While ladies around him kept enjoying themselves, the man tried hard to fathom what was on the piece of paper given to him

Many people who reacted to the video said his situation is a perfect example of why people should not spend more than they have

A very short video has shown the moment a man got his bill at a club. He looked so perplexed as he stared at the piece of paper well.

While all this was going on, a lady close to him was making a selfie video as she engaged her audience on social media.

The man looks confused as the bill arrived. Photo source: @takuralife

Source: Instagram

The man had to call someone to check what was on the paper. In the video shared on Instagram, other ladies around kept having fun as the man's confusion grew.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 9,000 likes with more than 600 comments when it was reposted by Tunde Ednut.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

thescarletgomez said:

"Them don give baba Billings! The glasses no clear to see road again, baba dey sweat sef, make dem give am chair make baba sit o."

obaksolo joked:

"Please who drank that one, I think there’s an Error bartender."

chu6x said:

"My guy don Dorime em next 5 months salary, and the babe still they sing...... na slap I go tear ram for there."

sheddi_bankz said:

"Women giving no f about the bill as usual..."

futballpunter said:

"U want to please others & displease ursef. Now dem never run leave u."

whiteshadow105 said:

"Bring your friends have caused wahala oo...bill high pass budget."

blesskidw said:

"One man down i repeat one man down."

leo_chinanu said:

"The village people have left him, now he’s eyes are cleared to reality."

Man broke his piggybank

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video showing a Nigerian man, Prince Chinedu, packing out crumpled notes of N1,000 to make a messy heap on the floor has stirred reactions.

In the clip, the man dug into a wooden box, conversing with someone behind the camera. He took the money out as if they were some trash.

A caption of the video said:

"Decided to break my saving box from january today...got 1.5m. Woah! Learn to save, is good."

Source: Legit.ng