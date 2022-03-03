A young man has tied the knot in a simple wedding ceremony with his longtime girlfriend, with loved ones in attendance

In a post online, the young man with the Twitter name Ph Obidon said he got married to his best friend

He shared photos from the occasion on social media, which many quickly went under to share mixed views about himself and his new wife

A young man with the Twitter name, Ph Obidon, has posed in photos with his significant other as they tied the knot in a simple wedding.

In the snaps seen by Legit.ng, it appears Ph Obidon and his wife were longtime lovers who stayed faithful to their love.

The duo decided to seal their relationship with marriage, proceeding with a simple ceremony.

Their wedding photos got people talking. Photo credit: @Ph_Obidon

Source: Twitter

He married his best friend

Ph Obidon uploaded the photos online along with the caption, saying:

''Got married to my best friend today.''

The images from the simple occasion have gained massive attention, sparking reactions and varied comments.

As of the time of this report, the snaps had gained over 3,000 retweets, 832,000 quote tweets, and more than 37,000 likes.

Legit.ng selected some of the remarks below:

Mixed reactions

@ChidiAgbomm observed:

''All I am asking is why the sadness on their faces that's all. Where you people forced to get married or you don't know how to smile?''

@forgiiv commented:

''I'm not hating on anyone bro. You guys don't like to call a spade a spade. When you post on social media you should expect a positive and negative response.''

@hemebob said:

''Simplicity at its best! No flamboyance. No unnecessary excesses. No matching outfit they'll get to wear just once. This couple sure won't be owing to any vendor after the wedding. There's marriage after the wedding. Happy married life, guys. God bless your new home.''

Source: Legit.ng