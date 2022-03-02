A female wedding guest left many people awestruck and impressed with how she danced effortlessly

The lady in a long dress backed guests as she twerked hard and whined her waist like rubber on a post

Her sizzling performance caught the eyes of other ladies at the occasion and moved them to appreciate her with cash

At wedding occasions, the couples are usually the centre of attention from start to finish, at least, that is the plan.

But a female guest stole a couple's shine at a Hausa wedding with her impressive dance display.

She left guests stunned Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @asoebispecial

Source: Instagram

A short clip from the occasion shared by @asoebispecial on Instagram showed the lady in a long dress that covered almost all parts of her body take to the dancefloor.

Backing the crowd, she started shaking her waist and then went down slowly before switching to twerking.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

She remained down and twerked hard on a spot that other ladies had to come out and appreciate her talented display.

Ladies rained cash on the dancing female wedding guest.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts

@nekky_empire remarked:

"Niger state people....na dem get that twerking dance."

@becca_s_place wrote:

"That woman dey vex oo whaaaaattt? Inside abaya the thing dey shake well well."

@mrsinnopercent said:

"E get why dis region de cover their body! Their game tight!!!!"

@essysala opined:

"That woman wey dey twerk for Instagram dey learn work for where this one day!!!"

@hadasahjoy stated:

"If you come and dance like this on my wedding I will send you to the back to bend and wash plates."

Bridesmaid stuns guests at wedding with hot dance moves

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a bridesmaid had caused a stir at a lady's wedding with sensual dance moves.

The bridesmaid stole the show with her wild dance moves that left many questioning her morality.

In a short clip from the event that was circulated on social media, the lady is spotted on the dance floor barefooted as she vibed with a groomsman to a song playing in the background energetically.

While dancing as she backed the man, the lady suddenly went on all fours and twerked wildly.

Source: Legit.ng