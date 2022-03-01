A beautiful bride showcased how to dance as a plus-size person at a wedding with sizzling on-a-spot steps

The chubby lady slugged it out with her petite groom who was everywhere at the same time with lovely dance moves

She carried herself well in her long dress with hand dance moves that rhymed with the song playing in the background

A video of a plus-size bride and groom slugging it out on the dancefloor at their wedding has gone viral on social media.

The couple in native attires vibed infectiously and lovingly to a song titled Pana by Nigerian singer Tekno.

They danced in a cute way Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @bellanaijaweddings

The petite groom was obviously the better dancer but his chubby bride added some lovely twist to their performance with an on-a-spot dance style.

In the lovely video shared by @bellanaijaweddings on Instagram, the lady in a dress that covered the floor did rapid hand moves and whined her waist to match her man's energetic back and forth moves.

At some point, the groom came closer to his bride as they faced off in a romantic manner.

