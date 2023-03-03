22 years after they fell in love, a Nigerian man has posted a throwback photo of himself and his wife

The man revealed in a Facebook post that he and his wife fell in love during their National Youth Service Corps

According to the man named Remmy Ksr Hazzan, his love and relationship with his wife got better as they grew older

A man has posted photos showing that he fell in love with his wife during their National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) days.

The man, Remmy Ksr Hazzan, posted two photos on Facebook to mark their 22 years of love.

The couple did their NYSC together. Photo credit: Facebook/Remmy Ksr Hazzan.

Source: Facebook

Couple who fell in love during NYSC

According to the man, he and his wife did their NYSC together 22 years ago. Apparently, their love blossomed until they took a step further and got married.

He said their love has become sweeter and better as they grow older. Remmy wrote on Facebook:

"From CORPERS to COUPLE. 22 years on. Not only has the wine become sweeter, the honeymoon has virtually become endless. Happy WEDDING ANNIVERSARY to us. To God be the glory."

One of the photos he posted showed them in their NYSC khaki. Meanwhile, reactions have trailed the photos he posted.

Reactions from Facebook users

Oladele Fafure said:

"Congratulations and Happy anniversary to you both."

Adenuga Judith Eberechi said:

"Happy Wedding Anniversary sir/ma. God will continue to bless your marriage."

Richard Musa reacted:

"Congratulations and many more years of togetherness in peace and prosperity."

Adeleke Adebajo said:

"Happy wedding anniversary and congratulations. No wonder the love, you wedded on my birthday."

Kissinger Okoye commented:

"Happy wedding anniversary umunnem, I wish you guys many more happy and fruitful years ahead as a couple and may the honeymoon never end."

Ojo Gbolagbade Oluwasegun said:

"More years of togetherness in good health and fruitfulness. Congratulations."

Source: Legit.ng