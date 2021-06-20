A lucky father was blessed with amazing daughters who showed him a whole lot of love of Father's Day

They surprised their dad with a brand new car and he was so overcome with emotion he could barely talk

Social media users reacted to the video by praising the daughters for their amazing deed and reminding father's that their hard work and sacrifices are appreciated

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

BI Phakathi is known for his amazing work but he also happy to share other people's amazing deeds. He uploaded a touching video of a family clearly love each other deeply.

A lucky father was blessed with a new car for Father's Day by his daughters. Their father was so overcome with emotion that he could barely talk.

Daughters surprise their dad with a new car for Father's Day. Photo credit: @biphakathi

Source: UGC

He was so emotional that he had trouble finding the right key to start the car. Judging from his surroundings this dad had sacrificed a lot to give his family everything they needed.

She appreciated their dad so much and it shows in the amazing gift they gave him.

Social media reactions

David Botha:

Wow guys well done, thanks for loving and caring for ur dad. It warms my heart to see ur love for him, continue loving him, please.

Happy fathers day uncle and enjoy ur new van

Soneni Sithole:

"Congratulations tata & happy fathers day to you & all the fathers not forgetting my brother BI you are a father to the fatherless. As for you girls may God continue to strengthen you preserve you above all may he grant you all your heart desires in Jesus' name."

Thandi Khobeni:

"Wow, mhle uJesu. Well done sisters. God bless you abundantly. It shows that the father was a real father to them. Happy fathers day tata."

Primrose Y Mphini:

"This is a lesson to all the fathers who runaway from their kids and family, look what his daughters are making him happy that's what you get from being a good father or a parent period."

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady identified as Nurse Becky on Instagram recently left many people in awe after she surprised her lovely mother with a luxurious car gift.

The medic shared a video that captured the moment her mother took delivery of the car - a 2021 Mercedes GLE 350.

In the video, the woman is seen reacting in surprise to getting the car. She is later left completely stunned when the car door is opened and a stack of dollar bills revealed to be $5,000 is seen in the passenger's seat.

Source: Legit