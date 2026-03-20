A Nigerian lady has shared happy moments with her dear father after she decided to surprise him on Mothering Sunday with a brand new motorcycle at his house

In a video she shared on TikTok, the young lady handed the keys to her father, leading him to dance in celebration

The lady's kind act towards her father sparked reactions on social media, with many people applauding her for it

A Nigerian lady has sparked reactions online after deciding to gift her dear father a brand new motorcycle.

The lady, identified on TikTok as @gift9911, shared her father's reaction after presenting him with the vehicle.

A Nigerian lady gifts her father a motorbike. Photo credit: @gift9911/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Lady gifts beloved father motorbike

In the video, the father was surprised after his dear daughter gave him the keys to the motorbike. He could not believe his eyes when it was handed to him.

The father was wearing a brown coloured singlet and a pair of native trousers. He became excited, collected the motorcycle keys, and bolted in joy.

The TikToker's family could also be seen in the background of the overwhelming clip, joining her husband in the moment. The brother, who was holding the helmet, placed it on the motorcycle.

A Nigerian father receives a motorcycle as a gift from his daughter. Photo credit: @gift9911/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Capturing the TikTok video, she wrote:

"Surprised my dad with a brand new bike gift and the joy is overwhelming. Happy Mother's Day my Man and Woman King."

In another TikTok video, she shared the process of purchasing the QLINK motorcycle and how her father started riding it. The QLINK motorcycle prices in Nigeria are said to range from N450,000 to N1.5 million.

See the video below:

Reactions to motorcycle gift for father

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's gift of a motorcycle to her father. Some of the comments are below.

Icelong said:

"As you buy am for your father, may your days be long."

farobillz$ commented:

"God bless you dear ❤️please check dm let me buy full tank for dad."

Deszeyyy wrote:

"One man happy. All men happy. Thank you."

dmcfavourite commented:

"As you have remember your father may God always remember you."

CHUKWUEMEZIE commented:

"Na once papa tear step.😂 Many more to come."

user54565148747810 said:

"Lord pls remember me lemme bless my daddy that man sef don try."

CLEF stated:

"That dad's step nah brand new 😂😂😂 God bless you my brr."

SUPRISE VENDOR IN UYO commented:

"Hello stranger am proud of you ..God bless you."

Househelp surprises mother of children

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a woman, identified on TikTok as Keishe, disclosed that she secretly recorded the touching moment to see how the househelp interacted with her children when no adult was present.

She placed a camera upstairs with a clear view of the entire living room, where the househelp and her three children were spending time together.

The househelp was seen lying on the floor, actively playing with the children. The two older kids were also seen helping their younger sibling learn how to crawl.

The househelp gently called out to the baby and encouraged him as he attempted to crawl across the floor. The older children joined in, creating a playful and supportive environment.

Source: Legit.ng