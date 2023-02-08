A couple has gone viral on social media after narrating their experience with their daughter who was switched at birth

According to the story, the father first conducted a paternity test and discovered his daughter wasn't biologically his

The heartbroken man accused his wife of cheating on him but later discovered that she was innocent

A sad couple has sued a hospital to court for switching their baby when she was born.

Apparently, the father had conducted a DNA test, only to discover that his daughter wasn't biologically his.

Couple sues hospital for exchanging baby

Source: Getty Images

He accused his wife of infidelity, but she swore that she never cheated on him since they were together.

She decided to carry out her test which proved that she was also not the biological mother of her daughter.

Upon investigation, they discovered that their baby was switched at birth, and they sued the hospital.

They wanted their biological child back, and at the same time, they didn't want to let go of their non-biological kid.

In an update, it was reported that they traced their biological child to a foster care home and adopted her.

"So a man took a paternity test on his daughter and he wasn’t the father. The mom swears she never cheated and the test had to be wrong. She can’t convince him so she also took a test. Turns out she wasn’t the mom either. Now they’re suing the hospital because they switched babies."

"Imagine raising a baby for 5 years but now you kinda wanna get your actual baby but now don’t wanna give up this one either", the tweet read in part.

Social media reactions

Jermaine DKK said:

"I find this hard to believe. How do nurses switch a baby?"

Mother Bones stated:

"If my child ended up being a switched baby I'm sorry but that other family is going to have to get a bigger house because we are all going to be moving in TOGETHER."

Jx Chameleon added:

"I’m thinking the same way. We about to be a blended family. Lol. What more could it hurt to have and share more love?"

See tweet below:

Lady confused as DNA proves her child doesn't belong to husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady in Ghana is seeking answers online after learning of a rather strange development from her doctor whom she confided in.

In a narration to famous social media influencer, David Bondze-Mbir, the lady who spoke anonymously indicated that she noticed some strange characteristics in one of her children and decided to run tests on her.

According to her, she decided to run a secret DNA test on the young girl, and it turned out that the child is hers, but her husband is not the father of the baby. This, the woman says, is so confusing because she had never had an affair with another man since she met her husband.

Source: Legit.ng