Omega Power Ministry has shared a video of the son of Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, Aboy

The fresh video shows the young man being taught how to do something very important by his wife

What the kind wife did in the viral clip caught attention online, and many people praised her

Omega Power Ministry (OPM), the church owned by Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, has posted a video of his son, Aboy, being taught something very important by his wife just days after their wedding.

Recall that the pastor, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, had confirmed in a social media post that his son, Aboy, who was abandoned at his gate several years ago, has finally gotten married.

Aboy’s wife teaches him something important in viral OPM video. Photo Source: Facebook/ Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, Tiktok/opm_hub

Source: TikTok

Aboy Chibuzor, wife trends days after wedding

He listed many benefits that the new couple would enjoy, one of which includes a new house and a vacation abroad.

As people continue to talk about the marriage and react to the story of Aboy, Omega Power Ministry (OPM) has shared an update about the couple.

In a TikTok video, it was explained that Aboy is now doing something different as he is being guided by his new wife.

Omega Power Ministry shares video of Aboy being taught by his wife days after wedding. Photo Source: Facebook/ Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, Tiktok/opm_hub

Source: TikTok

The video shows Aboy eating by feeding himself, something he apparently was not doing before, as described in the video.

The TikTok video carries a description that reads:

"Aboy can now feed himself."

The action of the young man and the new skill he is now able to do by himself have caught the attention of many social media users, who have now taken to the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

Reactions as OPM shares video of Aboy

Anna said:

"Awwww She’ll be a good wife and a mom to AboyHappy married life!"

qatar_lashes_nails_tech1 added:

"Is this why we’re here abeg day bed day wait for am."

Nuella noted:

"Nna anyi food is ready."

Chomzy stressed:

"Omor as a wife my husband food is ready o

Ndubuisi Tochukwu stated:

"As Aboy hand no strang for eba, we sure say em waist go strong for mama?"

Shopwithdeee shared:

"Less than 48 hours he’s wife is actively working."

softprettydera wrote:

"Nawa ooo our wife serve am food."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lawyer said the marriage of Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere’s autistic son might be invalid. The lawyer cited the Marriage Causes Act, saying that because the son may not fully understand the marriage contract, the wedding could be void.

Apostle Chibuzor’s adopted son weds, lady reacts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady spoke out against Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere of Omega Power Ministries. She asked why the pastor gave money to a woman to marry his autistic adopted son instead of taking better care of him.

She said it would have been better if he had just gotten a nurse for the boy. The pastor had promised many gifts to anyone who married his son, like a house, a monthly salary, and trips abroad.

Source: Legit.ng