An alumnus of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) who studied microbiology has admitted that she regrets turning down an opportunity to relocate to the United Kingdom in her second year at the tertiary institution

The UNILAG graduate, who now makes footwear, narrated how the relocation offer fell into her lap in her 200 level during a one-year strike

Regretting her decision, which she took some years ago, the lady wished she had left Nigeria when she had the opportunity

A microbiology graduate from the University of Lagos (UNILAG), known on X as @AweniOnibata, has expressed deep regret on X about not leaving Nigeria for the UK when she had the chance.

According to the lady, who is a footwear maker, in her 200 level, when they had a one-year strike, her elder sister suggested she move to the UK to start afresh.

A UNILAG alumnus regrets not leaving Nigeria when the opportunity presented itself. Photo Credit: NurPhoto, X/@AweniOnibata

Source: Getty Images

At first, @AweniOnibata welcomed the suggestion, but later changed her mind, and even begged her family to allow her to finish her undergraduate studies at UNILAG, as she did not want three years of her life to go down the drain.

UNILAG graduate regrets decision of years ago

In her tweet on X on March 26, @AweniOnibata noted that after the strike, there was another strike in her third year at the university, and a program that should have lasted four years became six years.

She wished she had immediately grabbed the offer to leave Nigeria at the time without giving it a rethink. She tweeted:

"When I was in 200l in unilag, we were on one year strike and my eldest sister decided that I go to UK to start over.

"At first I loved the idea but later i begged them to allow me finish I didn’t want 3 years of my life to go to waste.

"Guess what? After that strike, we went on another one in 300l Brethren, I spent 6 years in uni instead of 4.

"I wish I had left this useless country when I had the opportunity, I really wish I did."

A UNILAG graduate says she really regrets not relocating to the UK years ago when she had the opportunity. Photo Credit: @AweniOnibata

Source: Twitter

See her tweet below:

UNILAG alumnus lamentation triggers reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UNILAG alumnus lamentation below:

@esther_stan said:

"I can relate. I needed to collect my certificate smh."

@BrotherEbuka said:

"For microbiology, oh. I don’t even blame you, you were young. Parents, who obviously know what’s best for their kids shouldn’t leave such decisions up to them."

@thatgirlFunkky said:

"Many of us were dumb at that time. I had a similar story but I said I will finish what I started."

@Tosyn_Hunt said:

"The same happened to someone I know. It was even because of her boyfriend then that she rejected the offer. That was 2018. She's stuck now and I don't pity her.

"Even if I was in 400 Level and someone offer me abroad in 2018, I will forfeit the school and start all over."

@JamesSu19862228 said:

"Mine was work I was given opportunity to learn a very high income trade I said I want to finish school first Since 2018, ASUU + COVID + NYSC added 3extra years to an already 5yrs program.

"2026 I am still serving The greatest regret of my life I now see the school as a waste."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a woman who relocated to the UK had admitted that she regrets leaving Nigeria.

OAU alumnus regrets not going abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an Obafemi Awolowo University alumnus had expressed his regret at not leaving Nigeria earlier when he had the chance.

The Nigerian youth lamented that his decision would forever haunt him.

The young man's tweet blew up, sparking mixed feelings among Nigerians. In the comment section, he replied to the lamentation of someone who said she was begged to move abroad, but she declined, saying he would have jumped at the opportunity if in her shoes.

Source: Legit.ng