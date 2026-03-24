A Nigerian corps member has gone viral on social media after speaking about her stay at NCCF corper's lodge

In a now-viral video shared via her official account, the corps member made it clear that she didn't have a good experience

Massive reactions trailed her video as social media users shared their similar experiences in the comments

A Nigerian corps member caught people's attention online after recounting her experience at an NCCF corpers’ lodge.

In a video posted via her official TikTok account, she described her stay in tbe lodge as deeply unpleasant.

Corps member claims her mental health was threatened at NCCF corper's lodge. Photo credit: @Nita/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady's experience at NCCF corper's lodge trends

Her video quickly gained attention on TikTok, with many users engaging with the story and sharing their own encounters in similar settings.

Netizens spoke at length about life in such lodges and the emotional 'trauma' it could have on occupants.

The video was shared via her TikTok account, identified as @nita, where she appeared sad during her stay at the lodge.

Her demeanour in the clip hinted that the experience was overwhelming for her, and she confessed that the situation had taken a serious toll on her mental wellbeing before she eventually left the lodge.

According to her, the conditions and environment she faced during her time there proved extremely difficult to cope with.

She noted that the experience nearly caused great harm to her mental state, as it was far more challenging than she initially expected.

Corps member regrets staying at NCCF corper's lodge. Photo credit: @Nita/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In her words:

"Na God rescue me from NCCF corpers lodge. Those people almost f*cked up my mental health."

Reactions as lady shares experience at NCCF lodge

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Grace said:

"First night after I left camp some of us stayed there. Dem wake us by 5am the next morning to pray till like to 7am night again another session. WO! na once I run go back my house the next day. but it wasn't too bad at our side but I didn't like it that much."

@jyou_dit said:

"I still thank God for NCCF Bayelsa state till tomorrow staying there boosted my spiritual life for good. NCCF will never die o."

@Omotolani Adeyemi said:

"One of the best decisions of my life was staying at NCCF family house Sapele all through my NYSC. It shaped me into the human I am now and I am so grateful for it."

@Forthrixepine said:

"Rccf okada lodge is very neat and okay but i cant stay there coz of waking up early morning and my privacy. I rented my own self con in okada then."

@Busayo Ajayi photography said:

"NCCF Is one of the best thing that happened to me in my Life, yes there are rules that seems difficult but Just imagine if there are no rules in the house that contain like hundred people or less. Things would surely go wrong And in NCCF I got so close to God. THAT IS MY NCCF TESTIMONY NCCF CALABAR."

@Ruth Roland added:

"Your room is so organized. There's nothing wrong staying in Nccf, but if you can't get an apartment. Stop making it look like you're not grateful. This house accommodated you when you had no where to go in a strange land, the least you could do is bear, figure out yourself and move out. For some of us that are currently staying, I must say it's nice and I don't regret it, I'm grateful for the persons I met there."

See the post below:

Corps member cries out over PPA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian corps member expressed her frustration on social media after visiting her primary place of assignment.

In a video, she lamented being asked to start work at 7.30 am and finish at 4 pm, despite not being a full-time staff member.

Source: Legit.ng