A Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) female student has lamented on social media about how tough her course is

The young lady in a video shed tears, warning prospective students against accepting their admissions if they find out it is the same course she is studying

Her outcry has triggered reactions among university students and graduates, as people spoke about the course and other tough courses

An undergraduate at the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) has cried out on TikTok, lamenting how hard her course is.

The student warned prospective university students to reject the course if they find out in the course of checking their admissions that it was offered to them to study.

A FUTA student laments how tough her course is. Photo Credit: @that_unique_girl19

Source: TikTok

"Don't study BCH...I repeat don't. If you are offered in admission portal, reject the MF trap!!!" words overlaid on her TikTok video read.

FUTA student's course revealed

According to the young lady, with the TikTok handle @that_unique_girl19, she is studying biochemistry at FUTA and made the video to also caution her junior colleagues about the course.

She warned that students who did not get the basics of biochemistry and get admitted with the hope of cramming the coursework are in for a shocker.

She advised students to instead read and understand the course and also take it seriously. In her words:

"I don’t post videos of me looking like this on a normal norms🙂🙌 but this is to send caution to my juniors😂. If as a Biochemistry student you did not get the basics of the course and decide to just go on thinking that you will continue to pass because you can cram😂, read and understand some parts like me…then stop the joke now and sit down with this thing‼️,take it seriously with all your might because a stage is coming when confusion will kick in like this…OHHHH I SO MUCH HATE BEING CLUELESS AND BLANK😓🤌 BUT I LATER DID GET THE STRUCTURES EVEN WITHOUT AI."

A FUTA student says her course is tough and warns people against studying it. Photo Credit: @that_unique_girl19

Source: TikTok

See her TikTok video below:

FUTA student's course triggers reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the FUTA student's outcry below:

༆꧂💎👑First lady👑💎༆꧂ said:

"Sorry, dear. The lord is your strength. I will be free from this course next semester by God's grace. Can't wait to graduate fr, the course is after my life."

official mhiz faith gold said:

"It's not really easy my friend that study this course was really stressed out but now she has graduated with second class upper, she always cry."

ᴀɪsʜᴀ | ᴍs ᴅᴏ-ɪᴛ-ᴀʟʟ 💌🍀 said:

"I am rooting for you. I studied biochemistry, it was harder than I imagined. Look for AK TUTORS or any other tutorial that aligns with your course on YouTube, watch and rewatch."

F_A_I_Z 😌❤️ said:

"The lord is your strength, just try to look for someone in your dept that understand it better & ask him or her to help you out and make sure the person knows how explain too cos some pple go explain am give you and you won’t still understands."

Rd_HAIRsentials🪮✂️✅✅ said:

"I’m in my finals studying biochemistry and I’m also task switching…it has just been God,cause Broooo,going crazy is an understatement!!!"

Dazzling Princess ❤️ said:

"Sorry dear 😹😹 I'm a BCH graduate with second class upper 😹😹 you can do it too baby 😘 I'm rooting for you."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a student who chose a 'hard course' had wept after discovering that she is the only one studying it in school.

Graduate told she won't get job speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a UI graduate who was told that she wouldn't get a job because of her course had spoken about her job-hunting journey.

In a post shared on LinkedIn on March 20, 2026, Ifeoluwa recounted how people often told her that studying Microbiology would make it difficult for her to secure a job after graduation.

According to her, despite the negative remarks, she remained focused and determined throughout her academic journey.

Source: Legit.ng