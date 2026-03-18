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Nigerian Lady Tests UK Economy, Displays Items She Bought With Small Amount of Money
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Nigerian Lady Tests UK Economy, Displays Items She Bought With Small Amount of Money

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
4 min read
  • A Nigerian lady in the UK has gone viral after she visited a local market abroad with a small amount of money
  • She trekked to the market and explained why she did so in a video, which has gone viral online
  • The young lady also displayed all the items she was able to buy and the exact amount she bought them for

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A Nigerian lady in the UK tested the country’s economy as she took a very small amount of money to the market and showed what she was able to buy with it.

The lady explained in the video that she decided to walk to the market in order to save costs and also to exercise.

Nigerian lady tests UK prices, shows what she bought with little cash
Nigerian lady tries UK economy, shows what small money can buy. Photo Source: Tiktok/kanyinsola_a
Source: TikTok

Nigerian lady visits market in the UK

At the market, which was shown in the TikTok video, many of the items she purchased were displayed.

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She said at the beginning of the video, mentioning the amount she took to the market:

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Her statement:

“Let’s test the UK economy and see how far £20 can go. I decided to take a walk to save money and also exercise.”
“I got to where I was going and, of course, with my list so I don’t end up buying what I don’t need, and this was everything I was able to buy with my £20 (N36,149.34).”
Nigerian lady visits UK market, shows items she bought with small cash
Nigerian lady tests UK market, shows what she bought with little money. Photo Source: Tiktok/kanyinsola_a
Source: TikTok

@kanyinsola_a continued in the clip, displaying everything that she bought with the specific amount she took to the market.

“Let me show you: two bowls of grapes, two bowls of okra because I love it, an egg pack of 8 to 10 pieces for £2 (N3,614.93), two bowls of tangerines, and carrots.”
“This is what £10 (18,075.41) got me. Do you think this is a steal or daylight robbery?”

The items she was able to buy despite taking a small amount to a market in the UK surprised many people, who took to the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

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Reactions as lady visits UK market

Norie stressed:

"Those saying it’s 41000 naira in Nigeria should take 20 naira to the market let’s see what it can fetch you."

Hon Prince Chinedu Isaac💎 noted:

"41,000 Naira will buy you more than that, even with Garry, rice and yam with meat, as well as bottled water, and you will pay your taxi driver."

Jam~Jam ✨ stressed:

"I think it was a good buy. That much grapes alone in Nigeria should be around N20,000."

TeamBrewz added:

"Whats the minimum wage per hour? if its even 5 dollars per hour, this is still a big steal."

Angel Oruore shared:

"Can never be Nigeria. a plate of grapes is 6k first of all them apple is 700 now."

Japhet wrote:

"Nigeria 🇳🇬 the grapes 🍇 is worth 15k,okra is 3k, eggs is 3k,tangerine 3k ,carrots 2k ,corn 400h,, plantain 5k ,each of this bl pepper 🌶️is 1k so I don’t know how many is there, apple is 7h per 1."

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ABIOLA added:

"This is the best a woman can do for herself,it is very important to get an open market around anywhere you live especially in this Uk it's a good deal sis."

@segzy102 said:

"20 pounds is equal 40k in Naija, try all the items on the table here in nigeria then you know it's better there."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who worked in the healthcare sector in the UK left her job and returned to Nigeria. She said she worked as a care worker for about three years, but kept having issues at work.

Lady speaks about job hunt in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady, Deborah, lives in the UK and has 11 months left on her visa. She has tried many jobs for two years but has not found one that can keep her in the UK.

Deborah said she loves living in the UK with her friends and family and does not want to leave. She is staying positive and will keep trying to get a job that can help her stay.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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