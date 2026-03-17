A heartwarming video has shown Dr Becky Enenche bonding with her grandson, capturing moments from pregnancy to early motherhood

The clip shared by Deborah Enenche celebrated Mothering Sunday and highlighted the grandmother’s support and presence after the child’s birth

The emotional moment of the grandson kissing his grandmother melted hearts and sparked reactions across social media platforms

The internet has been buzzing with reactions after a heartwarming video showed Dr Becky Paul-Enenche sharing special moments with her grandson.

The video, posted on Facebook by her daughter, Deborah Enenche, on Sunday, March 15, 2026, captured a touching journey from pregnancy to the early days of motherhood.

Deborah Enenche's mother, Becky Enenche, celebrates her grandson. Photo credit: Deborah Enenche/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Deborah shared the clip to celebrate Mothering Sunday, highlighting the strong bond between her mother and her child.

Paul Enenche's wife, Becky Enenche celebrates grandson

In the video, Dr Becky Enenche was first seen celebrating with her daughter while she was heavily pregnant. As the clip progressed, it showed different moments after the child’s birth, including how the grandmother supported Deborah and helped care for the baby.

A heartwarming moment between Dr Becky Enenche and her grandson. Photo credit: Deborah Enenche/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Deborah and her husband, Sam (also known as Hawthorn), welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on December 15, 2024. The birth of the baby boy, reportedly named Paul-Xavier, made Becky Enenche and her husband, Pastor Paul Idoko Enenche, proud grandparents.

As the Facebook video continued, viewers saw the grandmother giving advice, showing affection, and bonding closely with the child as he grew. The emotional highlight of the clip came when the little boy gave his grandmother a kiss on the forehead, melting hearts online.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Bekky Enenche's love for grandson

The touching display of love and family connection quickly went viral, with many social media users praising the close relationship between mother, daughter, and grandchild.

Some of the comments are below.

Esther Sefe stated:

"The stuff babies do where they hold your head and press their mouth to your eyes is one of the best feeling in the world😍😍🥹🥹🥹….I just love ittt, even with all the saliva pouring in my face."

Agbo Freddy commented:

"Omor this guy go love his grandmother pass his mum ooooo."

Florence Onah-Owobialotu wrote:

"It is so beautiful to see how mama is so busy but still present in the lives of her children.

Happy mother day Momma."

Duru Grace Chinwendu commented:

"My whole face is pepering me because of how my son grabs my face."

Sewuese Saakuman said:

"The best Mother’s Day video I have seen, happy Mother’s Day mummy your children will surround you.

See as I dey smile, God I might not have this experience but make it possible with future mother-in-law."

Daniel Dariya stated:

"Waoh, I celebrate motherhood, I wish to have the same glance of Debbie early days photos. I'm sure you have them, map the progression to the present."

Paul Enenche's daughter's photo goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Deborah Enenche, the eldest daughter of Pastor Paul Enenche, came under fire after she shared new pictures on Facebook.

Many people observed the same thing about her legs after taking a closer look at the pictures.

Deborah, despite being a pastor's daughter, has been unapologetic for years about her unique fashion sense and adornments.

Source: Legit.ng