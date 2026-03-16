A woman has drawn people's attention to certain things she observed after seeing the new photos of Pastor Paul Enenche's eldest daughter, Deborah Enenche

Deborah, before she got married, frequently made headlines because of her unique fashion sense and adornments, which some Christians frown at

Deborah released new pictures of herself to celebrate Mother's Day, and the woman noted that her jewellery was not appropriate

A woman, identified on Facebook as Nyakno Emem, has shared her perspective on the new photos that Deborah Enenche, the eldest daughter of Pastor Paul Enenche of Dunamis International Gospel Centre (DIGC), posted.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, March 15, Deborah celebrated Mother's Day by sharing pictures of herself and her adornments.

A woman faults Deborah Enenche's adornments in her new pictures. Photo Credit: Deborah Paul-Enenche, Nyakno Emem

Source: Facebook

Emem and many netizens noted her jewellery, which many found more than usual.

Remarking on Deborah's new pictures, Emem amplified the comments of some netizens by pointing out the nose rings, toe ring, leg chain and other adornments of Deborah.

Woman's comment on Deborah Enenche's photos

Emem believes that Deborah has changed from what she was known for in the past. In her words:

"Deborah Paul Enenche, daughter of the most popular pastor and founder of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Paul Enenche posted some pics to celebrate Mother's Day, thinking her fans would just wish her as usual. Only for them to throw $hades at her for piercing two sides of her n0se, wearing a leg chain, toe chain, and multiple rings on her fingers.

"Should I say Deborah has actually changed from the Debbie we used to know."

Emem, who used circled parts of Deborah's pictures with red, took to the comment section of her Facebook post to further remark that the pastor's daughter's jewellery wasn't nice.

"This isn't nice at all.

"Why Debbie come change like this na," she wrote.

A woman criticises Deborah Enenche's adornments in her new pictures. Photo Credit: Deborah Paul-Enenche

Source: Facebook

See her Facebook post below:

Deborah Enenche's photos trigger reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the photos of Deborah Enenche below:

Jacklyn Tabitha said:

"It has been her thing right from time, before her marriage. Her showing them boldy now, I guess her husband welcomes it. And let's all respect that."

Michael Victoria said:

"There is no condemnation in Christ.

"Everyone have a choice to make not everything is wrong.

"Toe ring is also India thing.

"Most of our great grandparents wear toe ring ankle chains waist beads.

"If you like it wear it and make yourself happy don't allow people to make determine your life."

Ruth Moses said:

"Person wey get tattoos for chest Wetin come be chain have seen it countless time

Juliet Chukwuemeka

"People needs to understand this, to have a pastor father doesn't make u an angel. Aside from been a pastor's daughter she has her life to live nd dats more important than living a pretentious life. Good tin she is married nd we can't dictate for her."

Emem Ndifreke Dominic said:

"One thing people fell to understand is that Debbie is now married and must do what pleases the husband.

"I was brought up in a family that doesn't wear short wears, big earings, trousers, makeups, tint hairs etc...

"But I do all that now cos my husband wants it."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Paul Enenche's daughter, Deborah Enenche, had broken her silence after she became a first-time mum.

How pregnancy humbled Deborah Enenche

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Deborah Enenche had shared how pregnancy humbled her.

Days after welcoming her first child, Deborah, in a lengthy message, revealed she took a break from social media for 'privacy to access divine protection' as she appreciated her fans' prayers, love, and support.

The fashionista expressed gratitude to God for protecting and ensuring the safe delivery of her son and stated that pregnancy humbled her.

Source: Legit.ng