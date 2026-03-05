A pastor's wife has sent social media users into a frenzy after highlighting five weird things she noticed about her husband

According to the woman, her husband does those weird things to draw closer to God, one of which is having 'morning coffee with Yahweh'

Some people were impressed by her husband's weird behaviours, while others drew inspiration from it for their spiritual life and walk with God

A lady who tied the knot with a pastor has drawn people's attention to five weird things she noticed him doing to be closer to God.

The pastor's wife's revelations were posted on TikTok by a user who claimed to be her friend.

Weird things pastor's wife found out

According to the story posted on TikTok by @fashion.work.uploads, the pastor's wife noticed that he prays in the car alone and talks like God is in the passenger seat.

Another weird thing she noticed her husband does is saying "Good morning God" before getting up, even before turning off his alarm or touching his phone. The full observation of the pastor's wife is as follows:

"I married a pastor. Here are weird things he does to get closer to God:

"1. He prays in the car alone and talks like God's in the passenger seat. Laughing, crying, oversharing. He calls it "Ubering with Jesus".

"2. He picks a new psalm every shower and sings it out louddd. Says the echo makes it feel like God is singing back (turn lights off for more chills.

"3. Has morning coffee with Yahweh. Pulls up an empty chair across from him. Every single morning. Won't even let me sit there.

"4. Says "Good morning God" before getting up. Before touching his phone. Even before turning the alarm off. Those three words exactly.

"5. Locks his phone by putting it on "Bible mode." It's literally weird bc it works. Says it is the first thing he recommends to anyone trying to get closer to God."

Pastor's wife's observations trigger mixed reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the pastor's wife's observations below:

Proverbs 31 said:

"I also drive alone physically.. but talk to God like he is in the passenger seat . I put my phone on my ear when I am in public and talk to God."

👑Miss_Phala👑 said:

"Saying good morning to God then you realise that He hasn't slept. After saying good morning to Jesus I asked Him how is He doing."

aaypriel said:

"Your husband is me. People think it’s weird I don’t think so at all. The Holy Spirit is a person, treating Him as a person helps me feel closer to Him. I go on walks with him and talk about my plans and all, when I’m about to sleep I tell him everything that happened all through the day(if you’re someone who forgets things easily I recommend this for you). He’s the first person I talk to and the last person I talk to every day."

Pretiebee said:

"That pulling a chair for God I did that in my apartment no one was allowed to sit on that chair I would only sit on it when praying and worshiping never have I once failed rent food or anything I thrived without a job looking at that time amaze me."

thefavouredone said:

"I do 3 and 4 😂😂 but I say "good morning Father, good morning Jesus, good morning Holy Spirit."

Merlin said:

"Dear lord, please give me a car .. i want to experience ubering with you."

