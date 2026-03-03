A Nigerian mother has shared a hilarious video of her young daughter speaking to her in an unusual language

In a video, they both sat in the car as the daughter began talking in a language which was described as 'egg language'

Funny reactions trailed the video on TikTok as social media users shared their own experiences with their kids

A Nigerian mother's playful conversation with her young daughter brought joy and laughter to many on social media.

The heartwarming moment was captured in a video that showed the little girl's unique way of communicating with her mum.

Mum captures her daughter speaking egg language. Photo credit: @Edith Okpomor/TikTok.

Girl speaks egg language to mum

The video, shared by @Edith Okpomor on TikTok, showed the mother and daughter duo sitting in a car, engaged in a conversation that left viewers in stitches.

In the clip, the little girl was speaking in a peculiar language that was dubbed 'egg language', leaving many wondering what she was saying.

The video's caption read:

"Sophia has started turning my head with egg language again."

Mum captures moment her daughter spoke egg language. Photo credit: @Edith Okpomor/TikTok.

Reactions as girl speaks egg language

The clip sparked lots of reactions, with TikTok users sharing their own experiences of similar moments with their children.

Many were fascinated by the girl's creativity and linguistic skills, even if they couldn't quite decipher the meaning of her words.

@BELIEVE said:

"Mak God no allow me born pikin way go Dey use another language insult me oo."

@Jumpingj@cks said:

"How u new generation changing this to egg language it’s called bubble language."

@realwilliams said:

"We are finding it difficult to learn Spanish language now is egg language again I don't just understand what is going on here."

@Queency Akpan said:

"That how my kids speaks Spanish! If there don't want me to understand what they're saying, not knowing once a soldier remains a soldier."

@KITYXY said:

"So mummy I’m soo excited to go to school, I finally got my tooth off and I can finally eat food regularly again and it’s bubble language idk why they changed it to egg language."

@terrific solar generators Ltd reacted:

"Which kind of problem is ? we are not through with all the languages in the world."

@Ore0ne said:

"I think this egg language is just like Eno that nigeria speaks. eg montri wontri eatri funtri mogo fege jege hungu."

@Diva Blinks said:

"We have it here in Ghana too we have the T language and G language but it's only some few people from Volta region that understand it."

@Dee Digital said:

"I have been speaking this language since I was in primary school with my sisters. We didn’t call it egg language tho."

@Richard Mills said:

"You wake up in the morning, thankful for some problems being solved. BOOM!!! You see this. Another problem."

@Chris Henry added:

"Sophie am always happy anytime I come across your videos, you are a blessed to your family."

Lady speaks 9 foreign languages

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about Chisimdi Nwobodo, a polyglot of a kind who is versed in amazing 9 foreign languages that include French, German and Spanish.

The 20-year-old medicine and surgery student learnt all these languages without leaving Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng