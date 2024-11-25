A Nigerian lady who lives in Canada has become a citizen of the country after living there for many years

The lady said she dreamt that she and her beautiful daughter would become a citizen of the country

That dream has been fulfilled as she has taken her oath and become a Canadian citizen alongside her young daughter

A Nigerian woman, alongside her young daughter, has become a Canadian citizen.

The woman shared a video on TikTok to celebrate the achievement of moving from a permanent resident to a Canadian.

Mother and daughter became Canadian citizens. Photo credit: TikTok/Ngozi_ca.

In her post, Ngozi said it has always been her ambition to become a citizen of Canada.

She said many years ago, she dreamt she and her daughter would become citizens.

Ngozi's dream has come true. She and her daughter were spotted in the video waving the Canadian flag.

They took their oath and received a message from the Canadian Prime Minister.

Ngozi wrote on TikTok:

"Canadians! A few years ago, I dreamt that one day, my daughter and I would become Canadians. After years of persistence, we finally secured our PR all the way from Lagos, Nigeria. And today, we are proud Canadian citizens! I will share the full story with you one day… but for now, where should we fly to first?"

Reactions as lady and her daughter become Canadian citizens

@Noella Azanfack said:

"We tap in the blessings, congrats congrats congrats."

@christabelkris said:

"Please how long did it take to get passport?"

@Slimsynwendyhair said:

"Congratulations to you dear, am happy for you."

@Queen said:

"I’m already practicing the national anthem."

@Zion first baby said:

"Congratulations. This is me few years to come."

