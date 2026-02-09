A lady shared what made her stop going to church for years, as she opened up about what her brother did to their family after he became a pastor

A Nigerian lady has opened up about how her elder brother, who is a pastor, made her stop going to church for years.

She opened up about what her elder brother did to the family and why she became irritated about church.

Identified on X as @kenkenlewu, the lady shared how her brother turned his back on his family after becoming a pastor.

Her X post read:

"I stopped going to church because of my brother. I only returned about two years ago. Back then, everything about church irritated me. My brother, the first son in our family is a well-known and successful pastor in Edo State, living very comfortably.

"About 17 years ago, immediately after graduating from pastoral school, he cut off from all of us. Whenever we called, he wouldn’t pick. My mum went to his place several times to see him, but his wife treated her badly, until we eventually warned our mum to stop going there.

"At some point, he became seriously ill. His wife brought him to my parents’ house, left him there, and we took care of him until he recovered, it took almost a year. Immediately he got better, he returned to his place and, this time, warned my mum sternly never to come looking for him again.

"My mum didn’t see him for a full eight years before she passed away. The day she died, he showed up with some of his church members, acting like everything was normal.

"During the family meeting, he apologised. Surprisingly, the elders accepted it immediately and even begged us to forgive him. Lol. Right after the burial, we never heard from him again till now. But we constantly see him online performing miracles, being celebrated, and praised by people."

Reactions trail lady's post

@biscolight said:

"Your brother might be trying to protect you (his family) from something. The traditional Nigerian in me is suspecting he's got his hands involved in something. The miracles you see, does it look real to you? The life he lives, does it look feel like one deeply in tune with God? If it does, maybe he's a terrible Christian. If it doesn't, maybe my Nigerian self is right. Whatever the case, God is God, whether we worship Him or not."

@DavymartinCE0 said:

"First of all kudos to you and your siblings, you guys are so patient . After 8 years not just he returned,but he brought strangers to your house and you guys allowed them in???"

@inkielab01 said:

"That’s a very deep wound, and your reaction makes sense. When someone who represents faith causes that much pain, it can shake everything you believe in, not God, but the people who claim to speak for Him."

