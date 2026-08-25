The US government outlined two categories of family-based immigrant visas available to foreign citizens seeking permanent residence in America

Immediate Relative visas face no annual cap, while Family Preference visas are limited each fiscal year by the government

US citizens can sponsor up to four categories of relatives for an immigrant visa under the federal family immigration programme

The United States government has outlined the conditions under which a foreign citizen can obtain a family-based immigrant visa to live permanently in the country, specifying the relatives that American citizens and green-card holders are eligible to sponsor.

According to official guidance published by the US Department of State, any foreign national wishing to relocate permanently to the US must first secure an immigrant visa.

US citizens can sponsor certain relatives to join them in America through family-based immigration. Photo Credit: Jim Watson

Source: Getty Images

To qualify, the applicant must be sponsored by a close relative who is at least 21 years old and holds either US citizenship or a Lawful Permanent Resident (LPR) status.

Two types of US family-based immigrant visas

The federal government recognises two distinct categories under the family-based immigration programme.

The first is the Immediate Relative visa, which covers close family members of US citizens, such as spouses, children, and parents. This category carries no annual numerical cap, meaning there is no limit on how many people can receive these visas in a given fiscal year.

The second is the Family Preference visa, which applies to more distant family relationships with US citizens and certain relationships with Lawful Permanent Residents. Unlike the Immediate Relative category, the number of visas issued under this group is restricted each fiscal year.

4 relatives a US citizen can sponsor

Under the family immigration programme, a US citizen can file an immigrant visa petition for the following four categories of relatives:

1. Spouse.

2. Son or daughter.

3. Parent.

4. Brother or sister.

The distinction between sons or daughters and minor children is relevant here, as adult children may fall under the Family Preference category rather than the Immediate Relative classification, which could affect how long the visa process takes given annual limits.

The US Department of State advises prospective sponsors and applicants to review all eligibility requirements carefully before beginning the petition process, as each category comes with its own documentation and procedural requirements.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the US had published the age limit for children joining their parents in America through a family visa.

Relatives US Green Card holders can sponsor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US had shared the relatives that Green Card holders can sponsor to join them in America.

According to the US Department of State's official guidance on family-based immigration, any foreign citizen who wishes to live permanently in the United States must first obtain an immigrant visa.

To qualify for one, they need a sponsor who is at least 21 years old and holds either US citizenship or a Green Card.

Source: Legit.ng