President Bola Tinubu ordered a full overhaul of Nigerian football on August 27, 2026, citing repeated failures to qualify for major tournaments

Tinubu blamed structural weaknesses within the football system rather than a lack of talent, passion, or public investment

The National Sports Commission Chairman has been directed to lead a consultative process involving the NFF, FIFA, and CAF

President Bola Tinubu has ordered a sweeping reform of Nigerian football, saying the country's persistent failure to qualify for major regional, continental, and global tournaments can no longer be ignored.

The directive was announced on Wednesday, August 27, 2026, through a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, the President's Special Adviser on Information and Strategy.

Tinubu acknowledged that other sports had made measurable gains since the National Sports Commission was re-established and reset the country's approach to athletics, but said football had been left behind.

"Football, Nigeria's most popular sport and the greatest beneficiary of public support, investment and national attention, has continued to struggle basically due to structural deficits within the system," he said.

The President made clear that the country's football potential remains untapped because the institutions managing it have not kept pace with the talent on the pitch.

He stressed that Nigerian football must begin to match the country's exceptional talent, passion and resources with stronger institutions and sustained performance.

What the reform will cover

According to the statement, the reform is designed to address governance, administration, stakeholder representation, development pathways, domestic competitions, and accountability across the entire football structure.

"The reform must respond to a longstanding need to strengthen governance, administration, stakeholder representation, development pathways, domestic competitions and accountability across Nigerian football," Tinubu said.

The Chairman of the National Sports Commission has been tasked with working alongside the Nigeria Football Federation Secretariat and relevant stakeholders to keep essential football administration running during the transition while a broader consultative process takes shape.

The reform process will also involve formal engagement with FIFA and CAF to ensure Nigeria meets its obligations within the international football framework.

Tinubu called on football stakeholders and Nigerians generally to back the reform effort and work collectively towards building a more accountable and competitive football system.

Source: Legit.ng