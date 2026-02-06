Despite being born into a Christian family, Kaylah Osarume Odemwingie turned her back on the Christian religion for the traditional way of worship

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the Edo state indigene, whose father was formerly a pastor, bared it all on her switch from being a Christian to a traditionalist

Since deconstructing Christianity and embracing her new faith, the fashion designer has not shied away from publicly ridiculing her former religion, much to the displeasure of some netizens

Kaylah Osarume Odemwingie, a Nigerian lady who left Christianity for traditional religion, has opened up about her decision to leave the faith she was born into.

Kaylah, a fashion designer and jewellery seller, had incurred the wrath of some netizens over her public criticism of the Christian faith weeks ago, but the traditionalist is unmoved by harsh condemnations.

A former Christian says she changed her religion after reading the Bible with an open mind and saw evil for evil. Photo Credit: @kaylah_osas

Source: Twitter

Why Kaylah left Christianity

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng, Kaylah, who hails from Benin, Edo state, revealed that she was born into a Christian family and had been a believer all her life until she turned 25.

According to Kaylah, whose father was an assistant pastor at Fatih Foundation Church of God, her frontal lobe developed at 25, and she then read the Bible with an open mind, and her eyes were opened.

"I was a Christian all my life. I was born into a Christian family. Until I was 25, my frontal lobe had developed, I read the Bible with an open mind, I saw evil for evil, that was just the beginning."

On how her parents received her decision to leave Christianity, Kaylah admitted that they didn't take it well, but they had no choice.

"They didn't take it well, but they could not do anything; it was easier because I left Christianity when I started living alone."

Kaylah Odemwingie says she saw evil for evil. Photo Credit: @kaylah_osas

Source: Twitter

Did Kaylah receive a traditionalist calling?

Like Christians do claim, Legit.ng asked Kaylah if she received a supernatural calling to tow the traditionalist path, and she disclosed that there had always been a calling on her life, but she could not honour it because her parents are Christians.

"There has always been a calling, but my parents were Christians, though my father's family are mostly traditionalists.

"They had to force my father to support my path."

When quizzed about the rise in young Christians of this generation leaving the faith to either become atheists or practice another religion, she replied:

"This generation has more people who are daring, and they ask questions."

She also disclosed that her father is no longer a member of the church where he was pastor.

"My father no longer goes to the church (Fatih Foundation Church of God) for some reasons; he attends another church, but he is no longer a pastor."

Pastor's daughter who left Christianity, became godless

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about a pastor's daughter who quit being a Christian and now identifies as godless.

The young lady, raised in a very strict Christian home, stated that the challenges associated with such an upbringing were rigid thinking and a lack of emotional intelligence that accompanies religious fundamentalism. She noted that she was not allowed to question her parents' beliefs or hold a contrary opinion.

She said it was terrifying and difficult for her when she began questioning the Christian beliefs she had grown up with. She concluded that Christianity was a tool to make one surrender one's power to external forces. She reminded people that ideas must be criticised before being accepted, and any religion that discourages criticism and free thinking is a modern form of slavery. Her story sparked a debate on social media.

Source: Legit.ng