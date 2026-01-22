A young lady has gone viral on social media after she visited the grave where her late mother was buried

The lady couldn’t stop crying in the video after she went to the graveyard on her wedding day to pay her respects

She sang and danced on the grave of her mother, who died just two weeks before the wedding ceremony

A young Nigerian lady visited her mother's grave on her wedding day to pay respect to her and burst into tears while at it.

The video explains that the mother of the bride had passed away just two weeks before the wedding.

Young lady breaks down at mother's grave on her wedding day.

Young bride visits mother’s grave

In the clip posted by a user @nmabby_081, the bride could be seen in her wedding dress as she walked around the grave where her mother was laid, and she began to sing and dance.

Young Nigerian bride visits mother's grave on wedding day, bursts into tears.

She did this while several people watched, and at the end of the video, she burst into tears, with many people immediately coming around to console her.

Reactions as bride visits late mother's grave

Vick cute stressed:

"She has taken away the pain and the sorrows from your marriage your marriage is bless,I always believe that he created for a reason and has reason in any situation we find ourselves,mine left when I was 8yrs buh i thank God we suffered while growing up buh now i thank God for everything."

Ritabella added:

"Who is crying with me😭😭😭😭😭😭😭I can't control my tears."

chizzy stated:

"I pray for you watching this video it will never be your portion in Jesus name amen "

VITAMIN C noted:

"This is me every time something good or bad happens to me. I will just travel to tell my mum in her lying state."

Aisha Donzo stressed:

"My mom will live to see my marriage in Jesus Christ name amen."

mhizfavour shared:

"who else started crying 😭 God please keep all mother's alive to witness there children happiest day."

chibugom noted:

"ALL of a sudden tears flow down my cheeks😭😭😭

Nails& lashes tech lagos ajah added:

"Omo this really touch me oo. sorry for the lost and congratulations on your new home, to us our parents are still alive may we never look for any of them on our special day nobody will replace my mom or my dad on my big day 🙏 I'll never look for my parents when I started making it 🙏 Amen congratulations sis."

