A Nigerian lady's joy knew no bounds as she finally walked down the aisle with her heartthrob, and against all odds at 32

The newlywed took to social media to share videos from her traditional wedding and disclosed that she experienced eight marriage disappointments

Mixed reactions followed the lady's celebration of her marriage, with some women belittling her achievement, while others faulted the emphasis she placed on her age

After eight marriage disappointments and five breakups, a Nigerian lady has celebrated getting married at 32.

The new wife celebrated being married on TikTok by sharing videos from her traditional wedding to her man, who hails from Anambra.

Lady over the moon as she marries

In one of her videos where her husband sprayed money on her, she noted that God is never late. Words overlaid on the video read:

"I finally got married a 32 years old.

"God is never late."

The lady, @omalicha7638, maintained that she was overjoyed to finally marry at 32 after all she went through.

"After 8 marriage disappointments.

"5 breakups.

"I later got married at 32!

"This is my testimony," she wrote while sharing another video.

Social media users were divided over her marriage celebration as people congratulated her.

Reactions trail lady's marriage celebration

Adanna988 said:

"32 late Keh? how? It's good you took your time. my Aunty married at 41 and still give birth to twins 1 year after.. and she is doing very well for her."

Olanna said:

"32 late ke? My aunt married at 59 and had her first child at 60. 32 is average, not late. Me wey never even date for my life at 31, wetin I wan talk?"

WHOLESALE BAGS IN ENUGU said:

"Society pressure has made most of you feel less of yourselves…How is 32 late in marriage?? Anyways congratulations dear... If I marry at 32, that means I must have made lots of money and achieved like 80% of my goals. If not, omo na at 35 I go accept man for marriage."

chukwubueze2 said:

"Why do our ladies keep thinking that getting married in their 30s is a failure,is time our ladies grow up from such mentality.hope you didn’t get married to someone you don’t like just because you think is too late at 32.i wish you goodluck in your marriage,you will born male and female.God bless your union."

Merci_den said:

"Me sef I got married to my own husband at 30 I turned 30 June 2025, Got married Dec 2025, I never expected it nd wasn’t even worried I have been single all through 2024-2025 cause I knew what I wanted went of few bad dates lol.. Jan 2025 to June I was single met my husband July we got engaged October wedding and traditional December same year. Everything happened under 6months and God has done the unexpected.. that’s to encourage my fellow ladies God is never late, remove desperation and enjoy your single hood when your own person comes you won’t have to stress for things to fall in place.🥰 Shalom!"

Sommylove2224 said:

"U go dey make ur husband feel like he did u a favour by marrying u. how is 32 too late for marriage?"

