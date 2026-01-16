A young man shared a heartwarming clip documenting a long journey that ended with an emotional family moment many people could relate to.

It slowly led to a surprise reunion, showing real reactions after 8 good years of not being together as a family

Social media users said the moment showed love and happiness in being together again, as other Nigerians in diaspora hoped to return home someday

A young man and his brother surprised their parents after being away in the United States for a long time.

The video, compiled over several hours by a man identified as @originadagbana on TikTok, showed different moments from their journey back home. When they finally arrived, their parents and other family members were already in the apartment, unaware of what was about to happen.

A mother jumps up and hugs her son tightly after eight years apart. Image Credits: @originadagbana

Source: TikTok

As soon as the mother saw her son, she jumped up from her chair in shock. The camera captured the exact moment she sprang into the air before running into her son’s arms. Her reaction showed pure joy and disbelief.

The father was equally stunned. He stood still for a moment, his mouth wide open, clearly not expecting to see his son standing in front of him. Moments later, another young man rushed into the scene and joined the embrace, adding to the emotional reunion.

A family gathers closely together after sons return from the United States. Image Credits: @originadagbana

Source: TikTok

The family gathered closely together, smiling and celebrating the unexpected visit. The atmosphere in the room reflected happiness, relief, and deep affection.

Watch the full video below:

The family gathered closely together, smiling and celebrating the unexpected visit. The atmosphere in the room reflected happiness, relief, and deep affection.

The heartwarming video revealed the effects of the ongoing Japa trend among Nigerians. Many families are separated for years as parents and children live in different countries in search of better opportunities. Moments like this highlight both the emotional cost of migration and the deep joy that comes with reunion after a long absence.

These reunions often come with mixed emotions, joy, shock, and relief all at once. While migration offers hope for improved lives, it also stretches family bonds across long distances. Videos like this remind many Nigerians of what is gained abroad, and what is quietly missed at home.

Nigerians react as man surprises parents

Reacting to the video, @realmaya77 commented,

“I don’t think this is a good time for you guys to come home oooooo make una run ooo.”

@Star boy added:

“Omo I just Dey smile ni oo. I pray ur parents live long for u brother.”

@PAUL noted:

"This is how my parents will also be surprised to see me again in Good health in Jesus name amen."

@SHADOLLAR wrote:

"Who flew from the room like that, omo I almost laughed my heart out.”

Lady returns from US after 10 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who returned from overseas has shared a heartwarming video showing her recent reunion with her family.

In the video shared via her official TikTok account, her parents and siblings broke into tears as they welcomed her home. Commenting on the story, a US-based Nigerian lady, Amarachi Chidindu, said she can't wait to reunite with her mother.

Source: Legit.ng