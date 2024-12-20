A Nigerian lady said her father visited the UK recently, and she had a course to take him on a tour of different places

The lady said her father came to the UK to enjoy himself and she had a good time showing him around the country

One of the places her father visited was Buckingham Palace and also Anfield Stadium in Liverpool

A Nigerian man who went on a tour of the UK made it a point to pay a visit to Liverpool Stadium.

The man's daughter lives in the UK and she was the one who showed him around when he arrived in the UK.

The lady and her father also visited Anfield. Photo credit: TikTok/@theblessingalbright.

In the video posted by @theblessingalbright, the man and his daughter were seen together as they toured different places.

The lady said the first place she took her father was the shopping mall, where he shopped delightfully.

After going to the shopping mall, she also took her father on a bus tour.

The man also visited Big Ben with his daughter, and they took some pictures.

Apart from doing a cable car ride, the man visited Anfiled, the Liverpool FC Stadium.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady takes her father on a tour of the UK

@ELJACKSON said:

"Congratulations but why Primark for your Dad."

@fabulous_star3 said:

"He was smiling all through. Pls, what's the name of the restaurant at Canary Wharf?"

@Elizabeth’s said:

"God keep my parents alive to witness this and more in Jesus name. God keep your parents in good health and sound mind too. Weldone sis."

@Tayo Komolafe440 said:

"So lovely. What is the name of the restaurant?"

@Amy.Amaka said:

"Taking my mum on a a bus tour next. Thanks for the idea!"

@Damdam said:

"One day gonna bring my dad into the UK. Weldone sis."

@De mummy said:

"My mum is coming in January. Will be using this video."

Lady takes her parents abroad

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady took her parents to the UK.

The lady said she had promised her parents she was going to take them to the UK.

She said she was happy to have fulfilled the promise.

