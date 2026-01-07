The Nigerian woman reunited with her mother in the United Kingdom after two years and two denied visa applications

She shared an emotional story about a tragedy she suffered in childhood and why her mother's visit means a lot to her

Nigerians online reacted with congratulations, prayers, and stories of their own family experiences while trying to visit the UK

A Nigerian lady in the UK has shared a heartwarming clip of her mother arriving in the country after two rejected visa applications over the years.

The video, captured at a UK airport with onlookers watching, became even more emotional because of the story behind her mother’s visit.

The lady (call_me_bossbera) noted:

“I am the only daughter. I am the only daughter and the last child of my mother. I lost my father in an accident when I was just four years old, so I never had the chance to know him. My mother chose not to remarry because of me. I was the only child living with her at that time. I watched my mother work so hard to make sure our basic needs were met,” she said, explaining their bond.

She added that she had always wanted to bring her mother abroad.

“Growing up, I do tell my mom I will take her to abroad one day. I have always been close to my mom. I’ve never used a year without seeing her. Since I relocated to the UK, it’s been two years and three months since I saw her.”

She noted in the video that on the day she relocated,

“We both cried. Her tears and mine reflected the deep bond we share.”

Watch the full video below:

Lady gives birth in UK, misses mother

After giving birth, she tried to bring her mother for a visit. She said:

“When I gave birth, I tried bringing my mom for a visit, but she was denied twice. My number one prayer point Hallelujah Challenge was for my mom’s visa to be granted. God answered my prayer.”

Eventually, the visa was granted, and according to her, the reunion felt like a dream. She asked her mother how she was feeling.

“I feel like I’m dreaming. I will believe when I see you,” her mother responded.

She shared her gratitude for the reunion.

“I thank my husband for making this possible. I’m grateful to God for keeping both of us alive to experience this.”

She added that when her mother saw her, she shouted, “See my baby.”

“Everyone looked at me, wondering who the baby was. That hug brought me great relief. I needed it. I felt love and pure joy. I even forgot to give her flowers. This moment gave me a flashback to everything we went through. I miss my mom so much. Words can’t express how much I’ve missed her. She keeps looking at my daughter with surprise. I’m praying for her. It’s a prayer come true for me. For everyone praying for this type of blessing, may God answer this year,” she said.

Nigerians react to video of UK lady

Yomi Oluwole said,

“I hope I will share my story soon cos my mum has been denied and that broke me.”

Ellasunshine Fashionworld wrote,

“Congratulations mummy. This made me emotional. I wish my mum is alive so painful.”

Phatymheart said,

“Mum with a good heart, a strong one, I pray she lives long to enjoy the fruit of her labour.”

Bubu_cooks added,

“Awww congratulations. I had goosebumps watching this video. God bless mums.”

