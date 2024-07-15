A Nigerian lady who went to the UK to give birth shared her experience in a video that went viral on TikTok

A Nigerian lady who travelled to the UK to give birth recently shared her heartwarming experience in a video that has since gone viral on TikTok.

In the clip, she described how everyone was eagerly asking about the baby's gender and the expected delivery date.

Nigerian lady who delivered her baby opens up. Photo credit: anniedrealtor

Source: TikTok

Ultimately, she reported having a smooth and painless delivery, expressing gratitude for the excellent medical care she received, as shared by @anniedrealtor.

Watch the video HERE:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Bubu_Dunni said:

Really food shortly after CS.”

Omomooyibo wrote:

“Pls pls pls, Nigeria should also do catheter after Anastasia...haba...I dread that process ehnn.”

Asher & Amazing:

“Naija things d always different, suffer just gats enter, d way I begged for water after my cs ba, e pass Lazarus n d rich man, it is well, we must make dis money sha.”

Lardel:

“And I so begged that midwife to pls insert catheter after anaesthesia.”

Peteoladipo:

“My sister please tell them how much ooo because my wife Don dae dream about it.”

Doo:

“In naija they insert your catheta when you're most active so you don't miss a single pain. you must feel it!”

Kiddies:

“Congratulations mama , You didn’t mention circumcision cost $903, I’m still shocked till today.”

Uche:

“So beautiful congratulations.”

Fine wine:

“Congratulations ma'am.”

Oladunni Adu:

“And they also give you melting ice water to drink instead of the room temperature water we're used to in naija.”

Mimi_douglas:

“Aww see his cheeks. You had an amazing delivery experience. May God bless you and your baby.”

Adetutu:

“See baby's cheeks.”

Winniegodwin841:

“Congratulations. May God bless my husband financially, so I can also testify to this... baba God abeg run am.”

Anonymous:

“Congratulations but what is the name of the hospital you gave birth in?”

Anniedrealtor:

“I had a terrible catheter experience with my first 2 babies.”

Source: Legit.ng