A blogger has narrated his experience when he visited Obi Cubana's house in July, as he celebrated the businessman's recent acquisition of a brand-new 2026 Rolls-Royce Cullinan

According to the blogger, he visited Obi Cubana's Abuja residence alongside a group of friends, and they all ate together from a large bowl of soup

As they sat and listened to Obi Cubana speak, the blogger said he learnt two things about the businessman on the spot

Fidelis Ozuawala, a blogger, has celebrated Obi Cubana's purchase of a 2026 Rolls-Royce Cullinan with some days to the end of 2025.

Hailing the businessman on Facebook, Fidelis shared a picture he had taken with him.

A blogger says he was at Obi Cubana's residence in Abuja sometime in July. Photo Credit: Fidelis Ozuawala, Obi Cubana

Source: Facebook

Obi Cubana: Blogger shares things he learnt

Fidelis, who visited Obi Cubana's Abuja house with some friends, said they all ate together from a large bowl of soup.

He was impressed that Obi Cubana, real name Obinna Iyiegbu, was still building partnerships and setting up businesses despite his level of wealth.

The blogger noted that Obi Cubana gave them a brief insight into his activities for the year, and he immediately learnt two things about him.

Firstly, Fidelis said he learnt that Obi Cubana plans his activities long before they are executed and also keeps to time. Fidelis' statement partly read:

"Big congratulations to sir Obi Cubana !

"2026 Rolls Royce in 2025, that’s huge!!!.

"Omo, there are levels to these things.

"Sometime in July, I was privileged alongside a group of friends on a visit to the Abuja’s residence of Boss Obi during the launching of Vaib gadgets,

"There on that table, we ate together from one big bowl of soup, several meat and any swallow of your choice, we saw a man that despite his wealth was still building partnerships and setting up businesses, still beey agile, even recently pushing Jara Soap.

"As we sat, ate and listened to a sneak peak into his activities of the year, we saw how packed it was, you’d hear, I will be in Monaco so so and so, then I will be at Davido’s wedding.. etc..

"Two things I learnt at the go there was:

"1: He plans his activities long before they happen.

"2: He sticks to time, if he says 6pm, by 5:59pm he’s out and 6:01 you might not meet him, we almost missed our easy pass to Seyi Vodi’s 50th birthday because of African time.

"On that table i was more than motivated..."

Fidelis Ozuawala noticed that Obi Cubana plans his activities long before they are carried out. Photo Credit: Fidelis Ozuawala, Obi Cubana

Source: Facebook

Read his experience below:

Obi Cubana: Blogger's encounter stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the blogger's encounter below:

Chigozie Ijezie said:

"He is a man of class!"

Wisdom Paul said:

"Wait... so una no see when him post this picture back then, around seyi vodi birthday??

"Una funny gann."

Adedeji Yussuf said:

"Fidelis Ozuawala honestly you are my digital mentor of the year... How you do this things I don't know ur chief.. Sumnex you be big man and loaded chief 💯💯."

Emmanuel Okumuye said:

"This is not AI guys. lol

"Sunnex no small oh.

"In between, why I do not want to have anything to do with A.I imaging for now."

Obi Cubana leaves in Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Obi Cubana had stepped out with his wife in his newly-acquired 2026 Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Cubana, who was recently caught up in a legal case over his lodge in Abuja, acquired the expensive ride barely a few days before the end of 2025.

The report of the car acquisition was made public by the businessman's younger brother, Ike Cubana, who shared pictures and a clip showing the moment it arrived in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng