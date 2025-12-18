A lady moved people to tears as she mourned the death of her younger brother, who died while he was playing football

She narrated how he died, while saying that he was in the seminary school and had plans of becoming a priest in future.

Her post went viral as the circumstances surrounding his death got people talking, with some sharing similar experiences

A Nigerian lady expressed her heartbreak as she shared how she lost her younger brother after he went to play football.

She narrated how he died, stating that her brother had wanted to become a priest.

Lady shares how she lost younger brother

In a TikTok video by @queenannieofficial, the lady shared pictures of her brother, suggesting that he was also a saxophonist.

She shared how his death had affected her, as she mourned him on social media.

The lady said:

“Christmas keh. My sweet baby brother. Omo death took away my joy with you my champ. My not so little priest(semi) is gone. After a long while of mourning I finally summon the courage to post on social media

“I lost a piece of my heart. I lost a priest in the making. A man of God. My footballer. My baby brother went to play ball and did not return home,was not sick or injured

“In his 20ties yet death stole you from us,how can I celebrate Christmas knowing you are not with us. With a very heavy heart I say rest on my fighter,you always lived life serving God so I believe you are in heaven.”

She wrote in the comments:

“He died doing what he loves the most.”

See her TikTok post below:

Reactions as lady mourns younger brother

@GM said:

"Ojeah Emmanuel the smiling seminarian.. rest in God's peace, my brother. We miss you."

@benox09 said:

"Continue to rest on Ojeah Emmanuel. I fondly call him Mr. Ogwashi in school and as our seminary top 9 he never missed games. Continue to rest in peace bro. I miss you."

@IamOchanya said:

"I lost my younger brother too while playing ball,he wasn’t sick or have any health issue,Christmas no go sweet at all."

@ONYEKACHII ATELIER said:

"If this is any consolation to you, I lost my only and baby sister in March…It’s not been easy…Sometimes, I hear her voice clearly in my ears…I still feel her touch on my skin, How warm she used to feel whenever I aggressively hugged her."

@Mercylove said:

"That was how 2020 my baby brother left to church for night vigil healthy and strong, but he returned home the next day half dead. We rush him to hospital but he couldn't make it. It's very painful I know."

@Fantex said

"Rest in peace brotherly. We never expected this. After all our excitement. You went without even a goodbye. May God lead your soul to Heaven."

@AssaJesus said:

"I know of a person that died while playing ball why does that always happen? May his soul rest in peace."

@Victor Ola said:

"my friend prosper also died playing football only for us to understand that he had heart issues and it affected him."

