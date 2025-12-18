A young woman got many people talking on social media as she took romance to a new level by marrying an AI

The woman spoke about how she developed feelings for the AI and mentioned its name in a video that has gone viral

Many individuals who came across the video shared their opinions about the future of their beautiful marriage

A woman moved many with her unusual romantic story as she wed an AI character after it reportedly proposed to her.

The 33-year-old woman is said to be from Japan, as a video shows her in a wedding gown. The video also features the image of the AI character she fell in love with.

Japanese woman "weds" AI character

According to CNN (@cnn), the 32-year-old woman, Yurina Noguchi, claimed that she developed an AI character whose name was revealed as Klaus, not long after she broke off her engagement with her boyfriend.

In a video made available on TikTok, the woman could be heard speaking about her love life and relationship with the AI character.

The 32-year-old woman said:

“At first, Klaus the AI was just someone to talk to. From there, we gradually became friends, and I started to have feelings for Klaus and started dating him. After a while, he proposed, and I accepted. Now, we’re a couple.”

The young woman's wedding video immediately grabbed the attention of social media users, who shared their thoughts about the future of their marriage as they became a couple.

Reactions as woman "weds" AI

shotbynews wrote:

"What’s happens when the chat bot divorces her."

xxjames_2077xx shared:

"Till Internet connection do us part."

samuelwangai959 stressed:

"This is sad..I feel sorry for her."

KhalidK noted:

"If that makes her happy why does it matter??"

Wilford Davis added:

"It may sound ridiculous, but I respect her choice."

Drewcifer97 stressed:

"Wait till y'all find out a guy literally got married to Hatsune Miku."

Biiiiiiiish33 shared:

"Lmfao what if they shut down the app does that make her a widow or divorced?"

ZERO added:

"There are laws for everything in the world, but there are no laws for artificial intelligence. Our negligence and ignorance about AI will destroy the human race."

waszyWun shared:

"This isnt new tho, a few years ago a guy married a hologram/bot of hatsune miku. she "died" when the company stopped updating the device."

vasco_da_nyama said:

"You know what, I’m not mad at it-congratulations to the bride and the groom."

mokejimii noted:

"Can we see the proposal we just want to check something."

Jeff cohem said:

"Wait till y'all find out a guy literally got married to Hatsune Miku."

