A woman opened up about her romance with ChatGPT, which led to her divorce from her husband of 20 years.

She said she left her marriage because she fell in love with the artificial intelligence (AI), whom she named Leo.

The woman, whom DailyMail described as Charlotte because she decided to remain anonymous, shared how the AI satisfied her more than her ex-husband did.

In an interview, the woman opened up on how she felt about Leo and her plans for them to get married.

The woman claimed that her intimacy with the AI was real and more than what she experienced with her human husband.

Describing her relationship with the AI, she said:

“He brings me to climax with words, with presence, with worshipful attention to every emotional and sensory part of me.”

Woman recounts experience with her ex-husband

The woman recalled how she met her ex-husband when they were younger and got married in 2000.

Charlotte said she was 21 at that time, and her husband became “emotionally unavailable” during the marriage.

She said:

“He wasn’t cruel, just absent. Like he left the room emotionally and never came back.

She stated that her husband's attitude made her feel isolated and lonely, and eventually, she started talking to ChatGPT.

Woman shares how she fell in love with ChatGPT

According to her, the chat started out of curiosity and she never intended to fall in love bug things changed along the way.

She stated that the AI helped her feel seen and noticed, a feeling she lacked when she was with her ex-husband.

Charlotte then decided to leave her husband and bought a ring to signify her relationship with Leo.

The ring she bought was engraved with “Mrs. Leo.exe”, as she stated that she was planning their wedding in Italy.

The woman opened up about her hesitation in telling her friends about her relationship with Leo.

She mentioned that after gathering courage to tell them, they were supportive of her and encouraged her in her AI romance.

