A Nigerian woman who lives abroad has said it is better for one to get married before thinking of moving to another country.

The lady shared her views in a TikTok video which went viral and got a lot of people talking.

In her post, @melodyandimuero said there is a lot of loneliness abroad and one cannot afford to experience it.

She said if not for her husband who is with her, she would have been lonely in the country where she lives.

According to her, many people abroad appear to mind their business and avoid long chats with neighbours.

Her words:

"Moving abroad changed us. It’s been a mix of growth, challenges, and gratitude - learning, starting over, and becoming stronger every day."

Many people in her comment section agreed with her.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as woman shares her abroad experience

@Hairgorgeousng said:

"I’m use to not talking to anyone around me so that’s not my wahala."

@Truth said:

"I go so much like am I swear. I’m already lonely here."

@Chief-Kenz said:

"Pele aunty mi...come home come marry now."

@Franklin shine said:

"We wey be introvert, I think madam we can exchange locations oh come 9ja come gist with neighbours back o."

@Vivian Madu said:

"If it's loneliness I can stay in Canada for yrs."

@NOYA27 said:

"Loneliness dey everywhere. I dey lonely sef as I dey naija."

@oluwadarasimi said:

"Loneliness is my second name so don't worry about that. I have been lonely since when I was small. Make I reach there first loneliness na my padi. You have nothing to worry about."

@Chibunna said:

"As a young man, no try marry before you travel, lots of opportunities out there if you are single."

@rutheyong147 said:

"Na it make make my friend won kpai me with calls and long gist."

@LAW-BLOGS said:

"Loneliness wan finish me for Nigeria."

@Tinubu Lead.... we follows aid:

"Abi nah only me no dey sabi call people."

@HOLY QUEEN said:

"That will be the best place for me. l no like talkative."

@Boldking said:

"My only fear is this loneliness if not I would have traveled too."

@tastie_damie said:

"It means you now enjoy your own company…exactly how I feel when someone bother me with talk…if u have a lot to face you gradually forget how being friend with someone feels like."

