A lady has publicly displayed the breakup message her boyfriend sent her on WhatsApp days after she told him to partake in the Shiloh program

The heartbroken lady lamented the crash of her relationship, saying her ex made her believe that nothing could come between them

Mixed reactions followed the breakup text, as netizens analysed it, with some claiming it was written with the aid of ChatGPT

A Nigerian lady, @princessjojo811, has expressed sadness after her boyfriend ended their relationship over text.

"Sometimes loyalty is a crime too," she wrote on TikTok as she lamented.

The jilted lady further noted that he made her believe that nothing could ever come between them. In her words:

"You think you can hurt me,

"He made me believe nothing can ever come against us and it will always be us."

Content of heartbreaking text from ex-lover

She displayed a screenshot of their chat, showing the messages she sent him before he sent her the breakup text.

The breakup came days after she urged him to join the Winners Chapel Shiloh program. The breakup text read:

"I love you, but I'm not in love with you anymore.

"I've tried to find it again, and it's just gone.

"Please don't ask me why-I don't have a reason that will make sense.

"I just know this has to end."

See screenshot of chat she shared below:

Lady's relationship crash stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's relationship crash below:

TIKTOK NOTIFICATION said:

"I swear this is exact message my ex sent to me so they all used ChatGPT."

Pearl🥹💕 said:

"Ummm guys 😔 idk if mine is heading this way oo 😂😂 I just dey laugh with tears in my eye."

~meehat~💕 said:

"Mine told me straight and direct that he's In love with another girl and he can't break her heart."

️𝑳𝒂𝒔𝒔𝒂𝒏. said:

"He did not break your heart he was just being honest with you and you should thank God for that!"

@Jüst Kïff_Tëë🥷🏿🖤💤 said:

"Naso all of them de oo...😂 Once they're tired of you and the relationship,they start bringing up unnecessary attitudes, excuses,late replies and one day they will just tell you they're done. 😹😔 or ghost you sef."

chimaobi 💞🙈🌎🔐 said:

"Una wey get breakup massage no know wetin God don do for una."

Ayoka 🥺❤️ said:

“I love you but not in love with you anymore” make it make sense 😒 na even ChatGPT he used."

Riri✨🤍 said:

"Same thing my bf told me too. 💔Sorry babes, it’s going to be hard but pls just move on."

