A young lady has triggered reactions on social media after displaying the series of messages she received from her former boyfriend, who wants them back together again

According to the lady, she left the narcissistic relationship, noting that her ex had thought she could not do without him, but now he is begging for a second chance

In the chats, her ex-boyfriend, who is 40 years old, admitted he erred and promised to be better if given another chance

A lady, @glowwith_faith, has released the messages her ex-boyfriend, 40, sent her after seeking a second chance.

Sharing the WhatsApp messages, the lady noted that she left the relationship on her own and that her ex was a narcissist.

She said that he thought she could not do without him, but now he is begging. She wrote:

"POV: I walked out of a (narcissistic) relationship that almost ruined my entire life.

"He thought I can't do without him.

"Now, he's begging."

She vowed never to return to him.

"All I can say is Never 👎 again God forbid."

In the chats shared on TikTok, her ex-boyfriend apologised, stating that he only disciplined her then to turn her into the kind of woman he would want as a wife.

He promised to treat her better if given another chance.

Read his messages below:

Reactions trail messages from lady's ex

BLUIVYElla🕊👑❣️❤️‍🔥 said:

"Them wan use marriage as a weakness to drag you but my sister Screamed power 🔥🤣🤣🤣🤣 she’s now enlightened and awoken."

agnesamahka said:

"My ex use my health to manipulate me anytime I want to quit Omo tears just dropped from my eyes because that sentence just looks like I am reading a text from my ex."

Zumåh🍒 said:

"Igwe dey beg keh as how naw em nor want make you bow again for am."

therheMANtherapist said:

"if" is an adverbial clause of condition "I'm sorry if I caused you pain" means I don't believe I caused you pain, I did nothing wrong to you but if you feel I did I'm sorry! what that means is that he doesn't even believe he did anything bad to you and is not ever going to realize it, so he will always do the same thing because he doesn't see the problem in it! or how it hurts you if you ignore the signs and go back? you will see wonders mixed with thunder and lightning."

EXTENSIONS,ATTACHMENT|ONITSHA said:

"No mind am Dem don dey disturb am for house about marriage."

Temi car and Kids Transport said:

"Don’t go back so quick. Make sure it gets really settled, for your own peace. Even if it takes 2yrs to resolve please stay strong. Don’t rush back in !!!!!"

Amara said:

"Lol the gaslighting In between is crazy 😂😂.But then I nor Dey put mouth for lovers matter."

beckstudio5 said:

"Please don’t go back, this person hasn’t changed Oo, he’s just missing what you offer him."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had released her chats as her ex-boyfriend begged her for a second chance years after they broke up.

Lady begs ex for money, shares chat

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady received an embarrassing response after begging her ex-boyfriend for money.

In the released chat, the lady messaged her boyfriend, telling him how she misses him, but he stopped her in her tracks, saying he was done with her.

She then switched to begging him for money, saying he was the only one she has. Her ex-boyfriend was, however, unmoved and warned her to leave him alone.

