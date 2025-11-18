A Nigerian lady has shared the heartbreaking story of how her fiance ended their relationship that was heading towards marriage

The lady shared the story on TikTok, noting that the man had to call off the relationship because of her state of origin

According to her, it was the man's mother who had a problem with the state where she comes from and was against the union

A Nigerian lady said she has lost a potential husband who was supposed to marry her.

The lady shared the heartbreaking story on TikTok after the man apparently ended their relationship that was heading towards marriage.

The lady said she lost a potential husband. Photo credit: TikTok/@ejehperpetual and Getty Images/Burazin.

Source: UGC

In her post, the lady, Perpettual Ejeh said the relationship ended because of her state of origin.

According to her, the man's mother did not like the fact that she is from Benue state.

Her words:

"I just lost a potential husband. Guess what? Because of my state. Because I'm from Benue state. The guy is not the issue. The guy is not even bothered about where I'm from. Guess who is bothered? The mother. I don't know what to say. I don't know if I should be angry or I should laugh."

The lady said her man's mother didn't like her state of origin. Photo credit: TikTok/@ejehperpetual.

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady loses potential husband

@akosualyndalawrence said:

"Why do I feel I already know what state your potential husband is from."

@Jasper said:

"The guy is not serious. My mommy can not and can never choose whom I will marry from."

@BIG GRACE said:

"Honestly i can't relate my own take me to his parents but immediately i said am form Benue state honestly it is killing me because anytime i said am form Benue state the thing the worst of Us but it is well."

@Oscar Salt said:

"But Benue people are good and have no problems at all, I have lived and work there and they treated me well untill i left."

@yekkan said:

"Every disappointment is not a blessing. some disappointment or opportunity will only hit u once.. lets face reality."

@Jacob Gabrino said:

"You should have thank your God you dont know what will happened in the future."

@Grateful said:

"It is because of the bad and false image that the enemies have painted about Benue people. But honestly Benue people are kind and lovely people."

@EDACHE said:

"God just saved you from future problems, so let it go your peace is priority. there's no loss cheer up OWOICHO ge Jo oba Olohi Lo👑🌹🎖️Cheerup sis let it pass."

@Daniel said:

"Every disappointment is a blessing.. only God knows the best..free urself and move on with happiness.. God will give you another person.. which will be better him."

Lady shows provisions received from her boyfriend

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian student has shared a video showing the gift items that her boyfriend surprised her with ahead of her resumption day.

According to the lady, the young man took her resumption personal and decided to purchase lots of provisions for her.

In the video shared via her TikTok account, she displayed the items which included cartons of noodles, cereals, foodstuffs and lots more.

Source: Legit.ng