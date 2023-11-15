A heart-warming TikTok video showed a young woman surprising her brother with a birthday cake at his shop

The brother was sitting at his shop, hoping for some customers, when someone walked in with a box wrapped in colourful paper

The sister, who was behind the camera, sang a happy birthday song to him as he smiled genuinely

A touching video on TikTok captured the moment a young woman gave her brother a birthday surprise at his shop.

The brother was sitting in his small shop, looking bored and lonely, waiting for some customers to show up.

He appeared surprised. Photo credit: TikTok/@u.kjewelhub3

Suddenly, someone entered the shop with a medium-sized box. The sister, who was behind the motion picture, started to sing a happy birthday song to her brother, who looked confused and curious.

His face eventually broke into a wide smile as he realized his sister had planned this surprise. The video melted the hearts of many TikTok users, who praised the sister for her kindness and generosity and commented on how beautiful and strong the bond between the siblings was.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Blue Eyes reacted:

“Na brother when good they dey bake cake for.”

Favourblacq1 said:

“Is ur brother single, he too fine. Birthday blessings.”

User8928823782 wrote:

“Awesome GOD eyaaaa he is so shocked... chaiii, HBD!”

User1980167417224 commented:

“He looks like a good brother, happy birthday.”

Augusta:

“Abeg is your brother single am asking for a friend.”

Chidimma Okolle430:

“Your brother is cute.”

User1211053782030:

“Awwwn, happy birthday brother.”

Supreme784373:

“It looks like one shop at bright street onitsha main market?”

