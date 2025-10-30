A Nigerian man who claims to be the former personal assistant to Regina Daniels has shared a video directed to Ned Nwoko

In the video, he reacted to the viral speculations about the actress moving out of her matrimonial home to Lagos

Social media users who came across the post on TikTok did not hesitate to share their various opinions in the comments

A man claiming to be the former personal assistant to Regina Daniels has come forward with a plea to Ned Nwoko, the actress's husband.

In a video shared on TikTok, the man expressed his concerns about the alleged changes he observed in the treatment of Regina Daniels since her marriage.

Man who claimed to be Regina Daniels' former PA breaks silence about her marital issues. Photo credit: @bigmykod/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Regina Daniels' alleged former PA breaks silence

The man, identified by the handle @bigmykod on TikTok, described Regina Daniels as his sister and referred to himself as her former personal assistant.

He claimed to have seen a video circulating about the actress's marriage and felt compelled to speak out about it.

He addressed Ned Nwoko, appealing to him and his family to treat Regina Daniels with the respect and care she deserves.

According to him, everything changed for the worse after the actress's marriage to Ned Nwoko.

The former personal assistant lavished praise on Regina Daniels, describing her as the "queen of the house" and stating that everyone cherishes and loves her.

He also disclosed that she was his boss and that people would bow to her.

In his emotional appeal, he begged Ned Nwoko to reconsider his actions if he no longer had feelings for Regina Daniels.

In his words:

"My people, my name is Mykod, the former PA to Reginald Daniel. I've been seeing this video that is flying around about Regina Daniels my sister. And I want to use this opportunity to beg Ned Nwoko and the family of Ned Nwoko and the staff that is working for Ned Nwoko. See, since the time Gina get married to Ned Nwoko, everything change suddenly.

"But let me tell you something, We value Reginald Daniel so much. I value my sister so much. I cherish her. I always protect her. She's the queen of the house, she's the queen of the of the of Regina Daniel's house. Everybody cherish her. Everybody love her. They bow for her, eh? She's my boss, you understand. So Ned Nwoko, I want to beg you."

Reactions as Regina Daniels' alleged PA breaks silence

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@Wahala calm girl said:

"You know hear say she know get money say na Ned get everything?"

@nickyadeyemi said:

"PA u go marry her with two kids, Make una hear from d man nd settle d issue."

@jbosayuki12_ said:

"Oga say wetin you want people to do for you. Ok but you did not say the problem about this marriage."

@Sir_piston commented:

"Oga your sister wan cry in a Lamborghini so make she go sit down for the Lambo."

See the post below:

Man begs Regina Daniels to settle debt

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian car hire operator shared how he provided service to Regina Daniels, but has yet to be paid.

He detailed how his driver continued working for several extra days at the actress’s request, but despite repeated attempts to get payment, the balance remains unpaid.

Source: Legit.ng