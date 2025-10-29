A woman who married a pastor has gone public with one of the benefits she enjoys in her marriage

She shared a video that highlighted the various times her husband cared for her in a unique manner

Her husband's act of love, which she filmed at different times, triggered heartwarming reactions on social media

A pastor's wife, known on TikTok as @nancyhenryfarr24, has shown internet users one of the things she enjoys as the spouse of a cleric.

Her display captured various times when her husband showed a unique act of love toward her by repeating a gesture.

Benefit pastor's wife enjoys in her marriage

Her TikTok video showed the times that her husband helped her carry her bags, footwear, and other personal effects whenever they strolled.

The lady took pride in her husband's caring act. She noted that he carries everything he sees her with whenever they trek. She wrote:

"#pastorewife he carried everything he see with me."

At the time of this report, the pastor's wife's compilation of her husband's kind acts to her had garnered over 118k views on the social media platform.

Social media users gushed over the pastor's kind acts toward his wife

Pastor's wife's video triggers mixed reactions

Wicked soul said:

"He's a good man not every pastor."

Vivian Gold said:

"Na once I smile."

shifaa' said:

"Na to find one pastor see."

LIGHT💫 said:

"I am learning daily from your videos."

S✨T❤️A💫R🎀 said:

"This is not because he’s a pastor 😔he’s a good man."

NAILS TECH said:

"Awww🥰 his kind 🥰not all pastors dose that."

Ëllã 🥰🥰 said:

"He’s not a pastor but he still does this for me and more."

>💄Šěxŷ Šǎǐňț<🍃🌊 said:

"Na pastor wey dey buy hair Na em we go marry ooh."

Pastor's wife shares epic moment they had

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pastor's wife had recounted an epic moment they had

She shared a video on TikTok of what happened during her photoshoot with her husband. During the photoshoot, her husband was told to give her a peck, and he funnily said in Yoruba, 'koi ti ya,' which translates to 'it is not time for it.' In the video, the couple wore matching native attire, with the pastor holding his wife from behind.

Instead of giving her a peck, he rested his lips on her cheek. The couple's video blew up on TikTok, garnering over 33k views. Via her handle @sister_dammy, the pastor's wife shares content about her marital life. In one of her videos, she disclosed that she and her husband were students who wished to settle down 10 months after their courtship.

