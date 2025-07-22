A woman who is married to a Nigerian pastor shared a video narrating how she stays behind in church after dismissal

According to the woman, after everyone else has gone, she stays behind as a pastor's wife who has other things to attend to

Her video got many reactions from some other women who also said they are married to pastors and have had a similar experience

A Nigerian woman has shared what it is like to be married to someone who is a pastor.

The video she posted on TikTok is attracting many comments from her followers who heard what she said.

In the video shared by @mummyt207, the woman was seen holding a little baby in a church hall.

She said the church had since dismissed by she had to stay back since she is the wife of the pastor.

According to the pastor's wife, they were still in the church by 2pm despite the fact that they had left home by 7am in the morning.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as pastor's wife shares her experience

@oga_wife1 said:

"Bless you sis, you try o, I almost got married to a pastor, that time na every week he dey say make we fast, na so one day he tell me say we get vigil, na I tell ham say na only him God call o, God no call me to be pastor, I’m a worshipper not a pastor, omo na once I gbes, I run travel when it was getting too serious. Make nobody insult me here o, how wish I love ham I for marry ham. Bless you mama, May God give you the strength, to always support your husband."

@DHF Collections said:

"Your own dey learn me dey still 8pm some Sunday."

@ruthsewueseliam said:

"Na because of offering money way you dey count."

@sabinachinedu said:

"To finish the remaining drink and count the offering money."

@prophetess joy said:

"You can still go home while your hubby comes later,"

@Lucky Rolland said:

"You will get used to it. Have the faith. You are not just pastor's wife but a mother to the people."

@Cyril Osato Ibhafidon said:

"Even if everybody pay 2k times 400 members, how much be that?800k a month..who u dey wine?"

@Onojaesther391 said:

"Anywhere ur food dey u fit dey my sister, na church una daily bread dey."

Mummy GO shares her experience with RCCG pastor

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that pastor Mrs Folu Adeboye, wife of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God shared an experience she had with a pastor.

According to Mummy GO, she gave a pastor of the church $8000 (about N12.2 million today) to buy a bus meant for the church.

However, instead of buying the bus for the church as instructed, the pastor absconded with the money and started a new life in USA.

