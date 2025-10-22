A nursing mother shared how her landlord locked her outside the compound at midnight after she stepped out

She shared why she was outside at that time, sparking mixed reactions from netizens who saw her video

Many who came across her dramatic video were divided over her plight, as she said her husband was indoors

A nursing mother lamented on social media as her landlord locked her outside the compound at 12 am.

She mentioned why she stepped out at 11:33 pm and what the landlord did when she returned.

In a video by @ochias.family on TikTok, the lady explained that she came outside to get something, but when she returned, her landlord locked her outside.

The woman showed herself outside her gate as the voices of her landlord and husband were in the background.

She captioned the video:

“This is 12 am. My Landlord locked me outside since saying i will sleep outside cus i went outside to get something by 11:33 My husband is inside begging him since but his son& daughter said he should not open knowing fully well i habe a newborn side, Why are some port Harcourt Landlords like this.”

She added in the comments:

“As the landlord say he won't give him the key that I should stay outside he was about going inside so my husband said sir if u go inside I will break the padlock

“Naim d son come out say make him father no open the gate again say my husband dey challenge him no be small o.”

Sharing how the matter got resolved, the woman said:

“The entire tenants in the compound came to beg him to pls open O before he later open it. It took him almost an hour.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as landlord locks tenant outside

@gracyama said:

"I don’t think this is a safe place to stay, so imagine if there’s an emergency by 3am, and you don’t have the key to open the gate and landlord decides to sleep and not answer, what happens…."

@tjames said:

"tenants and lie. Behind the scenes , several times una fit no dey lock the door like that. He might have been observing the gates being opened always."

@lumi said:

"you went to get something that late nd your so called protector ( husband) is inside."

@Peace maker said:

"Madam Waything you go buy around 11:33……make una nor just dey quarrel landlord for nothing."

@Ummikassy said:

"Your husband na peace maker sha , but in all you do avoid staying in the same house with your landlord."

@Photographer | Picture Editor said:

"Wait o. Is the house free? What if you get stuck in traffic or work late? Hmmm. I can’t stay here o."

@userBaguduAisha said:

"madam let ur husband should look for another house oo dis is madness that why I don't like staying in the house way landlord dey live oo."

@Ifeoma said:

"I rather leave in the forest than leave in a compound with the landlord."

