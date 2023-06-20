A Nigerian man has shared a hilarious video of his pregnant wife cooking in the kitchen at the midnight

According to him, the expectant mother woke up at night with an intense craving for boiled corn

In a desperate attempt to quench the craving, she stormed into the kitchen to prepare it for herself not minding the time

A Nigerian man has kept netizens in stitches after sharing a video of his pregnant wife.

The clip showed the expectant mother sitting patiently in the kitchen while waiting for her corn to boil properly.

Pregnant woman enters kitchen at midnight to boil corn Photo credit: @saucemolowo/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Posting the funny video via his official TikTok account @saucemolowo, he narrated how his wife woke up at midnight with an unexpected craving for boiled corn.

He narrated:

"My pregnant wife waiting patiently for her corn to cook by noon. The corn is finally ready. She had to use her bare hand to collect the corn but it was too hot. The corn's hotness did not allow her to eat the corn but she ate it anyways."

Reactions as pregnant woman wakes up at midnight to eat corn

@iamjoyce27 said:

"Thought I was the only one who’s addicted to corn this period."

@jeh_nipher3 wrote:

"Why una dey make Corn dey hungry me now. Where I wan see corn buy by this time of the night. Pregnancy is not for the Weak oooo."

@morayomi95 reacted:

"This Corntree don turn pregnant women to corn lover. Me and corn be like 5&6."

@happinesstijani reacted:

"Chai. This is just what I want now oooo."

@naana2828 added:

"So I'm not the only one doing this madness."

@jacobs66 said:

"Wahala everywhere. Pregnancy no be here."

See the post below:

