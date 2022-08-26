A pregnant woman's weird craving very early in the morning has sent social media into a hilarious frenzy

At 4:43 am in the morning, the woman insisted that her husband goes to brush his teeth, stating that his mouth was smelling

The expectant lady went on to tell him not to remain with her on the bed if he refuses to get his mouth cleaned

A shocked Nigerian man has taken to social media to share his Ghanaian wife's pregnancy craving early in the morning.

In a video he shared on TikTok, his wife directed him to get off the bed and go brush his teeth.

She told him that his mouth was smelling. Photo Credit: TikTok/@bigmiller09

The man found the request weird as it was only 4:43 am in the morning.

The woman insisted that he go brush his teeth or leave the bed.

When the stunned man enquired what would happen if he doesn't do what she wants, the lady told him to go stay outside.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Fortune Uzunma said:

"All the strength u use to ague with pregnant woman for reach you brush teeth get change sef."

Debbydoglas2010 said:

"The reason is that their sense of smell heightens when they are pregnant they can smell almost anything please just brush your teeth."

Ama Nyarko Adepa said:

"Dis x not madness abi…u dey smell aa wose madness Brush ur teeth b4 u go to bed alwaes n if u wanna sleep on de bed too aa jst smell good."

Gracey_Gemini said:

"I like the fact that she has a flask at 4am , meaning she is drinking water or eating something."

Maameekua Safowaa said:

"I woke up my man to fry eggs for me around 3am the next day he said I should go and visit my mom for a month and come back."

Pregnant woman begins craving garri and sugar after making okro

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pregnant woman had begun craving garri and sugar after preparing okro soup.

She said she woke up craving chicken stew and proceeded to make it. She also made spaghetti and vegetable okro soup.

However, her craving changed to garri and sugar without milk after preparing the delicious meals.

According to the lady whose name is not immediately clear, she is unable to eat any of the nice food she just prepared because she lost appetite for them. In a viral video, she showed the vegetable okro soup, chicken stew and spaghetti.

Source: Legit.ng