A Nigerian lady had her heart shattered after her boyfriend ended their relationship of 10 years

She tearfully narrated how he dated her best friend secretly and how she found out about the proposal

A Nigerian lady named Success was thrown into tears after her relationship with her boyfriend failed.

She noted that they had dated for 10 years, and her boyfriend left her for her best friend.

She cried and dragged her friend. Photo: @successgirl45

Source: TikTok

In a video by @successgirl45 on TikTok, the lady shared a video of herself crying.

Lady drags best friend over boyfriend

Success said her best friend, Sophia, was also dating her boyfriend, Felix.

She claimed that as she dated her boyfriend for 10 years, her friend also dated him for three years.

Though she claimed she loved the man, she slammed her best friend.

She said:

“Is 10 years relationship o. Felix I still love you. My best friend for that matter. My friend has 3 years inside my 10 years relationship. Fear friendship. They are wicked.”

Lady vows never to forgive her bestie

The lady said she would never forgive her bestie, Sophia, for taking her man from her.

She said:

“Sophia know that I will never forgive you for this. I trusted you with my life. Felix dn engaged you leave me na. Wicked friend. Sophia my I have never hurt you. Why did you do this for me? If I forgive you, make I know why.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady drags bestie over relationship

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the relationship and advised the lady.

@Perekobowei said:

"Good example for other girls when dem Dey tell una say no dey carry your friends dey go ur boyfriend house una no dey hear."

@Prissy Gold said:

"Stop crying and wait for me am going to Sophia page and come I will be back soon."

@Be(YOU)tiful precious said:

"Why you sef go date man for 10years ?"

@Adaeze said:

"Jesus shaa I don tell her watin she had to knw she will cry more Dan u in dat marriage Felix go do am God of de ring shaa make una fear friends so painful."

@SOFIA said:

"Sofia bawo. Buh why you self Dey trust friend o ga oo. You con Dey tell her ur secret you sha don learn like this Pele take heart."

@Sofia said:

"10 years he didn’t marry u,,she took away your stress my dear."

